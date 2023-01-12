I was really glad to be able to go to church last Sunday, after being sick with Covid 19 for two weeks. It was a mild case, because I had taken my shots and boosters, so it wasn’t bad enough for me to go to the hospital, even though for a while I sure thought about going to the hospital! It was hard to breath one night! But I toughed it out because I felt Jesus by my side.
But I sure don’t want to go through it again! I had a high fever and felt like I was coughing my lungs up, as my Aunt Bonnie used to say. My sister, Barbara, caught it first and gave it to me for Christmas (just joking, Barb!). Needless to say, we missed Christmas. But Jesus was watching over us on Christmas Day. He helped us through it!
My niece, Keila Fulkerson, had the Covid and the flu. But she’s younger and bounced back faster.
“Have you got the blues? Jesus can get you into rhythm and save your soul!” This was seen on the United Methodist Church on the other side of Earlington.
Happy birthday wishes to Nancy Lee Millard. She is celebrating her birthday on Jan. 18.
“Pray before you have a problem!”
Happy birthday to Colby Logsdon. Colby is celebrating his birthday on the Jan. 16. He has grown up to be a fine young man and cousin of mine. He came over and helped my sister with some stuff and wouldn’t take any money for it.
“Resolve to let God solve your problems.” I saw this at the Rumsey United Methodist Church.
Happy birthday to Layne, Bryce, and Skyler Logsdon, triplets of Randall Logsdon. They are celebrating their birthday on Jan. 15.
Venus is located on an orbit that circles the sun and travels between the earth and the sun. That’s why it is visible in the early mornings and is the first star visible in the evening, even though it is a planet. That’s why it is called the Morning Star and the Evening Star. Venus is so bright because it has a thick layer of clouds and the sunlight skims the surface of the clouds at a low angle and bounces off, because it is so close to the sun.
The ancients called everything in the sky a star because they didn’t have telescopes and couldn’t see that some of them were round balls and were what we now call planets. In fact the planets were called “wandering stars” because they wandered around night after night.
“Jesus: Your get-out-of-Hell card” This was seen at the Tabernacle Baptist Church.
On April 8, 2024, there will be another solar eclipse and the path will be across Kentucky again. I am already getting emails and letters advertising t-shirts and solar glasses to purchase. Regular sunglasses don’t protect your eyes, so you need special solar glasses. You can get the cheap cardboard kind for just about $3 each. The more expensive ones that look like real sunglasses but says “solar” across the front of them and can be purchased for about $20. Either kind is safe is use. I’ll be posting sites, as soon as I check them out, where you buy them. I plan on getting mine early, even though I still have the ones I used for the last Solar Eclipse. At that one in Hopkinsville, people seemed to wait until the last moment before they tried to buy them, and most places were out of them.
“New Year. Same Jesus.” This was seen on a Baptist church outside of Owensboro. I was trying to get the saying on the sign and didn’t get the name of the church. A lot of people say they also do that. That’s OK.
Thanks to everyone who sends me the church signs.
You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for church services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Brother Wally Renner welcomes everyone. Someone once said they worried about how to dress to come to our church! We don’t care how you dress. I wear sweatpants and a Christian t-shirt and a sweater in the winter, and slacks and a Christian t-shirt in the warm weather. So put on your jeans and sneakers and sweatshirt and come join us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.