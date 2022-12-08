We were surprised by a very loud boom last Friday afternoon about 5 p.m.
Then before I could look outside to determine what it was, there was a second loud boom. I was listening to music and it drowned that out. It was much louder than the noise from the TV set that my sister had on.
No, it wasn’t thunder. It wasn’t in the direction of the Poplar Grove Mine or from the Pack area, or I would have thought it was explosives like dynamite that they had started using again.
It sounded like it was about 45 degrees high and to the south of us. I checked my neighbor’s house but it looked fine. I called another neighbor a short distance away and she also had heard the booms. It kinda scared her. But she didn’t see anything, either.
“Your prayers don’t have to be perfect. God hears your heart.” Seen on a Methodist Church sign.
A couple of people saw me carrying a ziplock bag full of tabs last Saturday in Calhoun. No, I’m not crazy. I had picked up a handful of drink can pop tabs that were on the edge of the street.
The Daughters of the American Revolution, of which I am one, collects them and sends them to the National Office in Washington, D.C.
We also collect all kinds of lids which are then sent to one of the schools that we support. The tabs go to a place that helps veterans. They give needed medical equipment to veteran centers in return for the tabs the D.A.R. collects and sends them.
It’s a way we can help also!
A few years ago our region had collected hundreds of pounds of tabs (not cans, but the tabs you pull to open a can) and a veteran’s center received one of those breathing machines that the nurse moves from room to room for sick veterans. We were thrilled to hear that the Joseph “Eddie” Ballard Western KY Veteran’s Center in Hanson was the one that received it!
“When your best friend is God, you are never alone.” This was seen on a Church of Christ sign in St. Louis.
My sister, Barbara and I, attended Adalynn Willis’ birthday party last week! My great-niece was 13 years old on Dec. 2. Oh, no. She’s a teenager! Another great-niece, Julie Fulkerson and her mother, my niece, Keila Willis Fulkerson, were there, along with Bella and Erin. They had all kinds of pizza, and then my new favorite, Frozen chocolate ice cream cake. My nephew Thad had to dip his knife in hot water to be able to cut it! We ate too much, and talked too much and laughed too much! It was a fun time.
“Mary delivered a baby. The baby delivered me!” This was seen at a church outside of Owensboro, but she didn’t get which one!
Happy birthday wishes to Sharon West Anderson, whose birthday is on the same day as Adalynn’s, Dec. 2. I didn’t get your birthday last week in time to put it in!
“Pa, when is Jesus coming back? I don’t rightly know, Opie. Ya see, we’re not on the planning committee. We’re on the welcoming committee.” This was seen on a sign at a Church of Christ in a small town in Texas called Mayberry!
Thanks for all the nice and funny comments about the church signs. Keep sending them in.
Speaking of Keila Lynn Willis Fulkerson, my niece will also be having a birthday on the 21th and her daughter, Julie, will having a birthday on Dec. 31.
Happy birthday wishes to Saulyer Logsdon, who was 19 last Monday, Dec. 5. It’s hard to believe he’s already 19.
“Santa has been reading your posts all year! Most of you are getting dictionaries!” This was seen on a Baptist Church sign in Bowling Green!
My news has to be sent in to the news office by 4 a.m. on Monday afternoons. I have to type it in, proofread it, change whatever needs to be changed, look over my article, and proofread it again before I send it. So make sure your news gets to me in time for me to get it in.
“Grief hurts. No one can replace a loved one who is gone. It’s an emptiness that doesn’t go away. The faith and knowledge that the loved one is being held by the arms of Jesus eases the pain.” This was sent to me on Facebook.
The Japanese Beetle is not really a threat anymore the way it was several decades ago! I remember going around to my Rose of Sharon bushes years ago, and knocking the bugs off into a bucket of water. My flock of ducks were waddling and quacking right behind me.
As soon as I got a bunch of beetles in the water, I would walk over to the inflated children’s swimming pool and dump them in. Here come the ducks. Yum! Yum! Better get out of their way.
There’s another bug that is worse that they are afraid will be in Kentucky next year. So far the spotted lanternflies have not been identified as being in Kentucky.
But they have been found in southern Indiana, moving along the Ohio River. They say this is the time of year to start looking for the egg cases and destroying them. The eggs look like a long thin line, like a rectangle of brown-grey spackle. Scrap them off and crush them.
The fly has bright red back wings. They feed on more than 70 plant species, including grapes and hops, trees such as maple and black walnut and fruit crops. They use piercing sucking mouthparts, and they secrete a sugary fecal material that piles up on leaves and branches.
Bees will feed on this fecal material and use it to make honey rather than nectar. The honeydew will attract black sooty mold issues. It will attract stinging insects and walking on where it has dripped can be slippery. They also love the Tree of Heaven, which came from China.
The phrase, “Do not be afraid” is written in the Bible 365 times.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. We usually get there a bit early so we can talk and see what everyone has been up to the past week.
We are the white church on the hill with the three crosses beside it. Everyone is welcome, no matter your color or clothes. God loves you. He even loves your tattoos.
