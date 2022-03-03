March is Red Cross Month. Support your local Red Cross!
I was coming back from Owensboro one day last week, and I saw robins all over the yards, hopping and looking for bugs.
Counting from Thursday, March 3, there are a little over two weeks before spring. It occurs on Sunday, March 20, at 10:33 p.m. central time.
We “spring ahead” our clocks on Sunday, March 13.
Prayers are requested for the country of Ukraine which was invaded last week by Russia!
“Sun is like a credit card. Enjoy it now but pay for it later.” This was seen at the White Bluffs Church in Nevada.
I attended a four-week class in Owensboro many years ago. I learned how to decorate eggs in different patterns, flowers, or animals, using wax on a stylus to cover the parts you didn’t want dyed the color you were using at the time. Then you dip the egg in a color and let the egg dry, while you decorated on another egg. You could have several going at the same time. After that egg dried, or when you had time between eggs, you would use a candle to melt the wax off, which would allow a different color to stick to it! Then you work on another design on the egg. You had to plan out what you are going to do, or you could end up with a purple duck. It was called Ukrainian Easter eggs, or Pysanky, which means writing. The Ukrainians made the eggs to celebration rebirth, as in Jesus returning to life and emerging from the tomb. I made about two dozen of them, but they have not survived through the years! Amazon sells books on how to do it, and supplies and there’s lots of pictures on the Internet. I always wanted to visit the country of Ukraine and meet the women who did Easter eggs like this.
“Oh, I can walk the walk. Just please don’t ask me to jog the jog or run the run.” I laughed when the lady sent me this from a Baptist church sign outside of Nashville.
There were two red-wing blackbirds that visited my tray feeder last week. They were there several times within a couple of hours, and then they were gone, and I didn’t see them again. They are so pretty native songbirds, therefore they are not pests like the starlings.
The goldfinches and house finches and the English sparrows have really been emptying the sunflower feeders. There are dozens of them, chattering away on the fence and jockeying to get a foothold on the feeders.
“1 mouth, 2 ears, Talk less, Listen more”
This was the church sign at the Rumsey United Methodist Church that I saw last weekend.
People say that now they slow up when they come to a church, so they can read the church sign!
“Whoever is praying for snow, please stop!” This church sign was sent to me from Michigan!
My iris shoots are up about three inches. There are also lots of daffodils blooming! My crocuses, another spring bloomer, are a couple inches tall. Some more signs of Spring are the buds on the pear trees, the buds on the Rose of Sharon bushes and the Dogwood trees. Spring is a little more than three weeks away. It begins on March 20.
How high’s the water, Mama? It’s three feet high and rising. How high’s the water, Mama? It’s four feet high and rising!
I kept hearing Johnny Cash singing that song as we drove over the bridge at Calhoun last Thursday night and saw the locks almost covered with water. There was a boat and the lights on it was facing the middle of the bridge! It took a few seconds to realize that the boat was pushing at least four barges, or more, upstream and going over the dam! The water was up over the dam enough for them to go over it. So, the boat just went up the stream instead of through the locks.
Folklore can be fun. It was formed after centuries of observing and collecting knowledge about things that happen in our world. When you read this, it will be after the first day of March! Will it come in like a lion or like a lamb? The weatherman is calling for March to come in like a lamb this year. Old folklore says that means March will go out like a lion, and we will have another bout of winter or stormy weather toward the end of March.
“Daylight Savings Time changes time. Jesus changes lives!” This church sign was seen at Earlington, a few miles from Madisonville.
March is also the month where winter starts to transition over to spring, and the birds and flowers return after months of cold weather. March can bring a variety of extreme weather, like hot temperatures just right for shorts, and then a couple of days later a snowstorm. It also has lots of severe weather like thunderstorms and tornadoes.
Meteorological winter ended with the end of February, but the calendar winter still has about three weeks to go. Meteorologists use the end of the month because it is easier to calculate things such as the average temperatures with full months instead of a partial month. March is a transition month so anything could occur.
“Body piercing saved our soul.” This was seen on a church just outside of Sparks, Nevada. Sparks is just a few minutes from the border of California!
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. It’s located at 5112 Kentucky Highway 1155 in Sacramento. The Primitive Baptist Church is located at 5176 Kentucky Highway 1155, Yes, the Find-a-Grave website is incorrect. It has the churches and cemeteries in Calhoun.
Easter will soon be here! Of all the many religions in the world, there is only one whose creator is alive! Jesus is alive!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
