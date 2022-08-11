I was watching the hummers flit around a feeder, and one of the females was chasing the others away. Then a flicker caught my eye. Something was climbing on the feeder, going up and over the jar and then moving over the feeding holes.
I kept watching and a large brown and red butterfly crawled into sight. It was dark brown, with bright red and orange lines around the outside of its wings. It was a Red Admiral. It’s a pretty common butterfly and one of the larger ones. He was having a fun time licking the sugar water from the hummingbird feeder ports.
“Give all you can. No one ever saw a hearse pulling a U-Haul!” This was seen on a Methodist Church sign outside of Sparks, Nevada.
Arlington National Cemetery contains over 400,000 reasons why you stand for the national anthem.
I’ve been doing some genealogy work on the Smock families recently, among other lines! I’ve been running over to the Kentucky Room for family research in the Daviess County Public Library on Frederica Street. It’s the best place in the area for doing genealogy, besides the Kentucky Building in Bowling Green, which has materials from this half of Kentucky and many states from which Kentuckians migrated.
A couple of people had contacted me about a DNA project they are beginning concerning the Smock family. The Smocks go back to Henrick (Henry) Smock, who was a patriot in the Revolutionary War. He was one of my patriots when I joined the Daughters of the American Revolution.
My grandfather’s mother was Odelia Smock, daughter of Thomas Smock and Mary Ann Brand, who is buried in the Mackey Cemetery, on the other side of Beech Grove. I have a lot of information on my lines, including the proofs and evidence, such as marriages licenses, courthouse wills, death records and locations, tombstones and so forth. But I needed to work on some of the sixth and eighth cousins.
I am also working on updating the Sandefur book, “They Crossed the Green River,” that my mother and I did back in the 1980s. That’s been about 40 years. Several people have been asking for an update.
“God has blessed America. Let America bless God!” This was seen on the Rumsey United Methodist Church sign.
Do you know that the stores already have Halloween candy out on the shelves? People were already buying it. I bet they are not going to be saving it for Halloween!
“If I die, I’ll be with Jesus. If I live, He’ll be with me. So if I live or if I die, I am the Lord’s.” This was seen on a Baptist Church sign in Nashville.
Happy birthday wishes to my mother, Louise Sandefur Willis, who was born Aug. 13, 1916, and crossed over to Heaven when her Lord and Savior, Jesus, called her on May 26, 2004.
The Perseids meteor shower is active between now and the end of August. Which means you could head out tonight and have a good chance of spotting some meteors. But the peak will be this Friday night, Aug. 12, and early on Saturday morning, Aug. 13, while it is still dark.
I used to set the alarm for 11 p.m. and have my chair and sheets to cover up with, all ready for me. The best time is between 11 p.m. and dawn, as the Earth turns into the meteor shower stream. Try to get away from outdoor lights and city glow. Just sit back and look upward. A meteor can be seen anywhere in the sky, but the main stream will be coming out of the north to northeast.
The Winstead-Dempsey Gathering will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 5 South Green St. in Henderson. Lunch is at noon. Bring a fish or dessert. All kinfolks are invited!
Mary Frances Brown married Robert Allen Winstead. The Winsteads go back to the rich guy in Virginia, Samuel Winstead, who lived during the 1600s!
“Free Trip to Heaven. Details Inside.” was seen on a Lutheran Church sign in Lexington.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. That’s the white church on the hill beside the three crosses. Services begin at 9:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome! You don’t have to dress up. We are all country folks.
Don’t those crosses look great! Two women made them. They had some help with the lifting of the crosses into the holes, but the cutting and sawing and bolting and staining they did themselves! Aren’t farm women great.
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or leave a message or text at 270-875-5317.
