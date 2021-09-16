Back in 1777, General George Washington ordered his troops to have the smallpox vaccine.
Men were dying from the smallpox, and as soon as a doctor found a vaccine that worked, everyone wanted to take it. It was a mass military inoculation.
So, when Jim Jordan said that inoculation was unAmerican, he was wrong. They are as American as George Washington. One of those men, who was ordered to take the vaccine, was the nephew of my direct ancestor. My ancestor was too old to fight, but he did give weapons and ammunition to the cause.
When I was teaching first grade, a few weeks before classes started, the parent had to bring their child to register for first grade. Along with their birth certificate, they had to bring proof of their vaccines or they would not be entering first grade. So, taking a vaccine is very American.
I remember when I was little and holding onto my daddy’s hand, while we were standing in a long line at the Calhoun fairgrounds, just to get the polio vaccine. I remember my parents were so happy and relieved to be able to get the vaccine.
This was on a church sign in Nevada: “Until God opens the next door, Praise Him in the Hallway!”
I was watching the Hummers flit around a feeder. One of them kept chasing the others away. Then a flicker caught my eye. Something was climbing on the feeder, going up and over the jar and then moving over the feeding holes. I kept watching and a large brown and red butterfly crawled into sight.
It was dark brown, with bright red and orange lines around the outside of its wings. It was a Red Admiral. It’s a pretty common butterfly and one of the larger ones.
It was crawling to one of the ports on the feeder to lick the sugar water! I watched it for a while but none of the hummingbirds bothered it. I guess it was too large.
“He who kneels before God can stand stand before anything!” This was on a Baptist church sign in Nashville.
Several of our hummers have already headed south, and some new ones have come in from farther north in Canada. We have about three or four weeks to watch them before all of them leave.
They usually disappear from here about Oct. 10 or 11. One morning they will just be gone. It is not the temperatures that will send them south. It is the length of the sun’s rays that will tell them to go.
I still have some caterpillars munching away on my milkweed patch. There was a big yellow and white tussock caterpillar on a leave, that I carefully avoided! I remember hitting one with my elbow once, and it felt like a sledge hammer had hit me. They have long hairs on them that really sting.
Some of the milkweeds are drying up, but other still have caterpillars. This will be the third generation this year. These caterpillars will change to the Monarch butterfly, and they will be the ones that head south. They will be the ones that overwinter in the southern areas.
I will pick a large bag of the milkweed seeds when they cure and send them to a place where I first bought different kinds of milkweed. I’ll have to get out the address. They send seeds to people who don’t have any and want to start a butterfly habitat.
I received an email from the Agriculture College in Louisville saying to be aware of poison hemlock. It looks like Queen Anne’s Lace, which is found everywhere and grows about 2 feet tall, but the poison hemlock can reach ten feet tall! It has green stems with purple splotches on it, which can remain poisonous for up to three years after it dies.
It was suppose to have finished blooming in August, while the Queen Anne’s Lace will bloom until frost. The poison hemlock can cause burns on the skin and can be harmful to critters that eat it.
On Sept. 22, the sun will rise at 5:47 a.m. and set at 5:58 p.m. The length of day will be 12 hours and 11 minutes. That will be the first day of Autumn.
One month later, on the Oct. 22, the sun will rise at 6:08 a.m. and set at 5:20 p.m. The day’s length will be 11 hours and 12 minutes, which is almost an hour of daylight shorter. The days are getting shorter!
A friend who I used to teach with at Caneyville, Sandy Brown, asked me, “Does two bags of potato chips and three apple fritters count as five servings of fruits and vegetables?” I told her, of course they do.
I usually have some birthday wishes to put in here, but so many have passed away in the past few years, or they have moved away. One lady said once she got a certain age, she didn’t celebrate a birthday anymore. If anyone in your family has a birthday that they want mentioned, let me know.
People have said that they slow up now when passing a church to read the church sign. They say it’s because of the signs I put in the news. If you see an interesting or amusing church sign, copy it down and send it to me. But pull off the road first and don’t cause a wreck.
Everyone is invited to church services this Sunday at 9:46 a.m. at the Poplar Grove C.P. Church, which is the white building. Brother Wally Renner welcomes everyone.
Everyone of any country or color or whether you have rich clothes or blue jeans or overalls to wear. We don’t care and neither does God! Put on your tennis shoes and come on. God loves you! And we love and welcome you!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
