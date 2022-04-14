Don’t put all your eggs in one basket ... unless they are chocolate and it is my basket.” This was seen on a Baptist Church sign in Nashville.
I went to the revival at Station Baptist on Monday and Tuesday nights, April 4 and 5. The church has been remodeled since I was in it last, and it looks really good.
The service was full of energy and the Holy Spirit. The guest preacher was so awesome. I was glad to see some people I hadn’t seen in a long time. Kelly Thurman was the song leader and did a magnificent job. He sang a beautiful song at the end, that I wish I could have recorded.
I was looking over my notebook where I have birthdays written down because I knew there was a birthday for somebody soon after the 10th. Sure enough, I saw it.
Happy birthday wishes for Peggy Darla Huff Davis, who is celebrating her birthday in Heaven on April 17. I love you, my forever friend, and sister in Christ, and miss you. I will walk those streets of gold with you one day.
The hummers are coming. The hummers are coming. Hummingbirds were spotted in the Land Between the Lakes in Kentucky, and between Nashville and the Kentucky border last week.
So they will soon be here.
These tiny birds can fly over 20 miles a day. They lose over half of their body weight on the thousands of miles they travel north, so have to stop often and feed. The ones who arrive here first will usually head farther north.
The ones who stay in Kentucky will come a few days later. They will be the ones who know where you put your feeders last year, and look in that spot, even if the feeders are not up yet.
“Blah Blah Blah. Just come to Church.” This church sign was seen by a retired teacher I used to teach with, who now lives in Florida close to her kids and grandkids.
The Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 29, in the front room at Farley’s on Main Street in Calhoun.
It’s the white house that was made into a bed and breakfast years ago. That’s where you see people heading for lunch. Best lunch in town.
We will be having lunch, or probably pie or cake, off the menu. So don’t eat lunch before you come. If you are wanting to join the D.A.R. but don’t know how to get started, or maybe a cousin or other relative has joined, give me a call and I’ll try to help without overwhelming you.
If you are wanting to join, you are invited to come to the meeting. You don’t have to be
a member.
“I hate this Church — signed Satan.” A lady saw this at the Faith Baptist Church in Sparks, Nevada.
After 72 years, the 1950 Census is here. It took 70 years because of privacy rights, plus two years of getting the films ready for people to see. I am on the email list of the National Archives, and they sent me the address (and you don’t have to type in www) of a free, dedicated website that lets you check out the 1950 Census: 1950census.archi ves.gov.
“One Mouth. Two Ears. Talk Less. Listen More.” This was seen on the Rumsey United Methodist Church sign.
Several people have asked if I had finished decorating my bonnet to wear
for Easter Sunday at church yet. I have looked at the bonnet a few times, because it is hanging on my bedroom door. But that’s about it. I haven’t done any more to it than I had a few weeks ago. I think this is the meaning of procrastination.
“Trust in God, but lock your car.” This sign was at the Northside Heritage Christian Church in Florida.
The night of April 16 will be the start of the Lyrids Meteor Shower, which usually has about 18 meteors per hour. It will appear to be coming from the constellation of Lyra, the harp, which is low in the north-east after dark, and it will rise slowly throughout the night. The very bright star in the area is Vega.
The shower will continue for several days, with the peak on the April 21 They usually have impressive dust trails as the meteor, or rock, burns up in the atmosphere.
“I’ve cut down on my snacking and now only have one snack before going to bed. It’s going great but making me tired. Last night I went to bed five times.” Sent to me by Sandy Brown.
Prayer is requested for the people in Ukraine.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Brother Wally Renner invites everyone to come as you are. We are country folks and don’t dress up. Last Sunday I wore pants and a t-shirt that proclaimed, “He Arose.”
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or call or text me at 270-875-5317 or leave a message. If you have a birthday or any other news, let me know.
