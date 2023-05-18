The lady who had asked me about paw-paw seeds, text me. I have some seeds, and some small seedlings if you want them. You will never find the fruit in stores because they aren’t able to be shipped, apparently. They bruise too easily. I guess everyone remembers that song, “Pickin’ up paw-paws, putting’ them in the basket, way down yonder in the paw-paw patch!” from back in elementary school.
“A clear conscience makes a soft pillow!”
Armed Forces Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in May, which is the 20th this year. It was created in 1949 by President Harry S. Truman to establish a holiday to thank our military members from all the branches.
“Jesus — a gift to give away.” This was seen on a church sign on the way to the Smaller Myrna Beach in Virginia.
It seems strange to have a May and no Battle of Sacramento. But the Battle will be back next year.
“When you are hanging onto a thread, make sure it is the thread of His garment!”
Do you know that a hummingbird’s wings beat at about 50-52 times per second. That’s per second. That is why they can make the humming noise that gives them their name! A hummingbird will twist its tongue around to get inside the flower, almost like a snake. It doesn’t sip the nectar, but high speed cameras have shown that it laps it with its tongue going under and then back into its mouth.
“Apply here! Advancement guaranteed!” This was seen at a Christian Home Church in Clarksville, Tennessee.
I have several chickadees that visit the feeders almost daily. They are cute little perky birds and they sing their name. They will also play hide and seek with its food.
They will hide it, like in the cracks between the rafters in my carport or the cracks in trees. Then later he will go back and try to find it. I watched a chickadee hide a sunflower seed under my picnic table, and in the wood cross ties that supports it.
The seed apparently fell out because a couple of weeds later I noticed several little sunflower plants in the ground under the table. It looked like he had been using that table for a hiding spot for some time.
“Fix your eyes upon Jesus who endured the cross for us!” This was seen at a church in Owensboro, but he didn’t get the name of it.
Capt. William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting, Thursday the 18th, which is today, at 1 p.m. at Farley’s. This was the only time available for the speaker, who is Sue Berry. She is always so interesting.
“John the Baptist said, “Come on in. The water’s fine!” This was seen at the Clearwater Baptist Church outside of Sparks, Nevada.
I looked outside the back window. That pesky raccoon was back, lying sprawled on top of the tray feeder, and using both paws to eat out of another feeder! Apparently he had already eaten all the seeds out of the tray. As fast as I could get outside, he apparently heard me because he was already down and under the fence around the feeders, and was on the run.
Boy, he can run fast! He ducked under the peach trees an across the path and into the bushes before I could get partway across the yard. I swear I could hear him laugh at me. I want to see him climb that swing frame to get to the tray feeder! Those legs on the swing frame are slick and I don’t know how he does it.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Bro. Wally Renner welcomes everyone, and so does Jesus. If you haven’t been to a church for some time, this is the place to be.
