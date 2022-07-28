This was seen on a middle school sign, east of Nashville: “Stop saying they didn’t teach us that in school. They did. You were talking.”
“A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State ... .” I can’t count how many times I had a middle school student recite that, and the rest of it to me from memory. The eighth-graders had to know several of them, including the Preamble to the Constitution. But most adults today don’t know what that beginning phrase is from!
“Choose the Bread of Life or You’re Toast!” This sign was seen at the Lancaster Church of Christ.
I received an email with lots of sale items for Christmas. It announced that we are over halfway to Christmas. I’m not ready for Christmas! But I am ready for cooler weather!
But one of my fellow teachers and good friend would have all her presents for her family and friends bought, wrapped and on the bed or floor in her spare bedroom, which was always locked, by the end of July. It drove me crazy!
She died of cancer and is buried in the cemetery within sight of Windy Hollow, beside her parents. I plan on stopping by to see her soon and giving her another ceramic cat for her stone. She and I both loved cats, and her nephews have placed several ceramic curled up cats on the base of her stone.
“God bless the farmers.” This was on a Baptist church sign in Kansas.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced this week that it will give itself six more months to decide whether to delist the Ivory-billed Woodpecker “due to extinction.” The agency cited “substantial disagreement among experts regarding the status of the species” as the reason for the extension.
The Ivory-billed Woodpecker looked like a super-sized Woody Woodpecker back in the 1700s, 1800s and early 1900s. It had more black on its back and tail. When flying away from you, it would resemble a pileated woodpecker. The Native Americans used to call it the God Bird, because it was so big, it must be God’s pet. But it was hunted for its feathers and its trees that it lived in were cut down.
Sometimes people say they have seen one but can’t get a good picture or film of it. Apparently someone has found some that recently made nesting holes in trees. The holes were so big, it would have to be an Ivory-billed, or so they are hoping.
This was seen at the United Methodist Church on Mill Street, “Be thankful you are still above ground.”
July 30 is almost here. That is my daddy’s birthday. Happy birthday in Heaven, Daddy. I love you. I’ll see you one day not too long from now.
“Jesus is ok the reason for, umm, well, everything!” This was seen on a Presbyterian church near Earlington.
I have put a couple of feeders out because so far, there have been no cases reported in western Kentucky of the bird flu. So hopefully it has died out. They put out a count of the flu every few days. I often see it on the CNN app on my phone. I am also using my binoculars to check the eyes of the birds. The bird flu gives the birds red crusty, sore eyes.
“Do you know what is scarier than a virus? Depart from me. I never knew you. Matthew 7:23” This was seen on a church sign in Joplin, Missouri.
More children and teenagers in the United States were killed by guns than any other cause in 2020, according to a mortality analysis by researchers from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Guns surpassed car crashes for the top cause of death for those aged 19 and under. The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. I’m sure 2021 and 2022 will also surpass that record.
“There is a way to stay out of Hell, but no way to get out of Hell!” This was seen at a Methodist church in Nashville.
On July 25, 1776, Williamsburg, Virginia, finally celebrated independence from England! The Virginia Gazette reported that the Declaration of Independence was read from the Capitol, the Courthouse and the Governor’s Palace to the “acclamations of the people” after which cannons and muskets were fired and a parade of continental troops occurred.
Happy birthday, Brother Wally Renner! He will be celebrating his birthday on August 1.
We have extra masks for anyone to use if you forget to bring yours, or if you leave it in the car. I just got a box of masks with sunflowers on them with three different colored backgrounds, to support the country of Ukraine. The sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower.
Everyone is invited to join us at 9:45 a.m. Sunday at Poplar Grove in the white church on the hill, beside the three crosses. Put on your tennis shirts, T-shirt and shorts and come join us!
You can reach me or leave a text at 279-875-5317 or at gwillistree@yahoo.com. Let me know if someone is having a birthday or other news, whether you are at Poplar Grove or Pack. We’re almost the same!
