This will be my 28th year of writing the Poplar Grove News for the McLean County newspaper. Or it could be my 29th year. I’m not really sure. I know I had been writing it for over a year when Feb. 18, 1995 occurred.
A cousin on my father’s line, Tommy Logsdon, married on that date and his new bride, Judy, wanted to know if he knew that person writing the Poplar Grove News.
He said, “Sure, she’s just up the road a few minutes walk.”
Judy and I have been friends ever since.
“Is prayer your steering wheel or your spare tire?” This was seen on a Baptist church sign in Morgantown.
By the time you read this, Punxsutawney Phil will have come out of his burrow on Gobbler’s Knob and either saw his shadow, or not.
If he saw his shadow, he became scared and went back into his burrow for another six weeks, which means a longer winter. If he did not see his shadow, then spring is just around the corner.
According to today’s weather forecast for Feb. 2 in Pennsylvania, Phil will not see his shadow. That can change, of course. According to the circle of his caretakers who take care of Phil, he is correct 100% of the time.
“I saw that — God.” This was seen on a Methodist church sign in Tennessee.
The most common sparrow at the feeder is the house sparrow. That’s not a very pretty name, but this songbird seem to like to stay around people and houses, thus the name. If you learn to identify the House Sparrow, then the rest will be much easier.
Easter is the third Sunday of April this year.
When life isn’t a bed of roses, remember who wore the thorns.
“The best thing about being over 40 is that we did all our stupid stuff before someone could post the details on Facebook.” This was sent to me from an old teaching buddy, or maybe I should say a former fellow teacher, Sandy Brown.
Thanks to everyone who mentioned or texted that they love the church signs. Several have said that they now notice church signs wherever they go. Thanks to everyone who sends them to me.
A little over 10 weeks until Easter.
The James Webb Space Telescope has reached its final destination. It is now one million miles from Earth. It will be taking pictures of God’s universe farther than we have seen before.
Be sure and check out the constellation of Orion the Hunter, high in the southeast after darkness falls. He’s one of the largest and easiest constellations to identify.
There’s one bright star for his left shoulder, and another for his right, and then one for each knee, which kinda makes a rectangle. Inside the rectangle are the three stars in a straight line that represent his sword hanging from his belt.
The fuzzy area near the sword, is the birthplace of millions and millions of stars. On his left side is the star, Sirius, one of the brightest stars in the sky. That is the eye of his dog, Canis Major, who is his loyal companion.
“Less Hate, More Pancakes.” My friend Judy Corbin saw this sign on a church in Bowling Green.
The effects of climate change on Earth is increasingly visible from the Space Station. The French astronaut, Thomas Pesquet, is back on the station, six years after his former visit in 2016.
He was shocked at the marked difference he saw. Retreating, melting glaciers, changes in the shape of Antarctica which has lost ice, major pollution everywhere and extreme weather events.
“Always remember that Hell is really un-cool.” This was from the Tequesta Church of Christ.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. We have extra masks if you forget yours. That’s the white church on the hill with the three crosses beside it. Don’t they look good?
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or you can text me. You can also reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
