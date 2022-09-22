Life without God is like an unsharpened pencil — it has no point.” This church sign was seen on a Baptist Church in Sparks, Nevada.
A man sent me a couple of church signs for the Popular Grove News. Thank you very much for the church signs, and for texting me. Even though we are very popular, the church and area was named for the yellow poplar trees, also called tulip poplars because of the beautiful tulip-like blooms on them that the butterflies and hummingbirds love so much.
“Prayer — the original wireless connection” was seen on the sign at the Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ, just outside of Nashville.
Happy 57th wedding anniversary to Robert “Butch” Babb and his lovely bride, Linda. They will be celebrating their life together on Saturday, Sept. 24.
“Brand New Sign! Same Loving God!” This was seen on the Harmony Baptist Church in Houston, Texas.
How far is it from the sun to the earth? I do not like dealing with lots of miles! It takes too many zeros. So the easy way to put it is to say “It is a distance of 8 light minutes from the sun to the earth.” That’s because it takes 8 minutes for light from the sun to reach the earth. If you shined a flashlight toward the sun, it would take 8 minutes to reach the sun! Whichever way light travels, from a flashlight or the sun or a star, or reflect off a planet, it still moves at about 186,000 miles a second. So that makes it a distance of 5 light hours to go from the Sun to Pluto. That’s because it takes light 5 hours from the Sun to reach Pluto.
The light hour, light minutes, or light year, is a measure of distance, not time. It is the total distance that a beam of light, moving in a straight line, travels, in one hour or in one year. The light can travel almost 6 trillion miles in one year. If you take that 6 trillion miles (one light-year) and multiply it by 9 billion years, that is the distance of the farthest star the Hubble Space Telescope has seen. That light from that star started traveling 9 billion years ago! It may not even exist now. How can someone look at the heavens and not believe in God! How great and magnificent is God’s handiwork.
“To get to Heaven, it’s Who you know.” I saw this on the Rumsey Methodist Church.
The instant of the September equinox is 8:04 p.m. central time on Thursday, Sept. 22. That is the instant that autumn begins.
“Whoever stole our AC units, keep one. It is Hot where you are going!” Thus was seen at the Clays Mill Road Baptist Church.
I have seen another solid white woolly worm, and someone texted me and said they had seen one! Old folktales says that means a cold and snowy winter. There’s an club of woolly worm watchers who have nothing else to do, that always makes a prediction. I’ll have to check and see what they are saying.
“Laughter is a Mini Vacation!” This church sign was seen on a Baptist Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
World Wide Communion Day is Oct. 2.
“You don’t have to be sorry for what you did not say.” This was seen at the Walnut Street Methodist Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
One of our favorite days of the year is fast approaching. Pastor Appreciation Sunday is Oct. 9. This is our chance as church members to show our joy and gratitude for our servant leaders who work tirelessly for the gospel. That means food. Several of us will be making and bringing food. I will be buying food and bringing it.
If you have strayed or wandered from God and Jesus, or have never been to Church, you are welcome to visit us. Our services begin at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Several of us like to get there earlier so we can talk and visit with each other and with Brother Wally Renner. You don’t have to dress in your dressy clothes. Just put on your T-shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes. We would love to see you!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or email me at gwillistree@yahoo.com if you have any news.
