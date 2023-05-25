A friend who is now traveling in Australia posted this on Facebook: A restaurant in Australia had a brilliant idea. They set on each table a small metal frame where you hang your cellphone while eating! If you don’t take the cellphone off the frame while eating, you receive a 10% discount on your meal.
“Less hate, more pizza!”
If you want to attract mosquitoes this summer, they say to be sure and use soap made with floral scents, because they love flowers. They say to use soap like Dove, and Dial and other flower scented soaps and body lotions! If you use Eucalyptus smells, you will chase them away.
“Your past cannot be altered. But for future can be.”
The birds have been eating a lot at the feeders. There were so many cardinals all over the feeders. There were just a few goldfinches, but I noticed that one of the males was starting to turn yellow under his throat. Another one had a couple of bright yellow feathers on his side. When they turn colors, they loose the pale yellowish green feathers and new bright yellow feathers grow in.
With so many birds, there is always something amusing happening. One male cardinal was sitting on the feeder and eating the sunflower seeds, when a chickadee landed on the same side of the feeder.
The cardinal stabbed at it with its beak and the chickadee leaned way back away from him, almost looking like he was going to fall off! The cardinal stabbed again and the chickadee again leaned way back, but he didn’t fly away.
It stayed there for several minutes and the cardinal would stab at it every little bit. Finally the chickadee quickly grabbed a sunflower seed and flew off with it. I watched as it went to a cedar tree to hide the seed for later.
“Body piercing saved our souls!”
Several of my paw-paw trees have holes and chewing signs on the leaves. I even found a caterpillar on a leaf. That is great. It is the caterpillar of the swallowtail butterfly, which feeds on the paw paw trees! I watched for a while as he nibbled away. I found some more eggs on the underside of a leaf.
“The struggle is real, but so is God!”
Sympathy and prayers to the family of Tina Miller, who passed away Friday, May 19, in Henderson. The funeral service was in Henderson, but she was brought to the Poplar Grove Cemetery Monday to be buried with her family. The graveside services were given by Brother Wally Renner.
“Trust in God, but lock your car!”
Happy birthday to Sheila McLaughlin Dailey. Sheila will have her birthday on May 28. I know Cousin Sheila’s age, but I will never tell!
“Exercise daily! Walk with the Lord!”
The Mackey Cemetery Get-Together will be on Memorial Day, from 2 to about 4 p.m. The cemetery is located on Mackey Cemetery Road, off Kentucky Highway 56, north of Beech Grove as you head toward Owensboro.
It is on past Mt. Zion and Bethel cemeteries. The main families in the cemetery are Bottoms, Fireline, Mackey, Tanner, and Sandefur. Many families in McLean and surrounding area are descended from these families. My mother was a Sandefur, and her ancestor, Samuel Sandefur, was born in 1804 and had many children, grandchildren and greats. All relatives, friends and neighbors are welcome to bring a folding chair and come by for a few minutes and check out your family’s graves.
“God is our wireless provider!”
Happy birthday to my baby brother, Billy, who is celebrating his birthday on May 29, Memorial Day, in Heaven with all the rest of our family, and in the presence of Jesus.
“All gave some. Some gave all! Thank you vets!” This was seen on the Rumsey Methodist Church sign.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove C. P. Church for Sunday services at 9:45 a.m. If you died today, would you be ready? Where would you go?
