We certainly had enough rain the past couple of weeks. Sunday afternoon after church I could hear hail hitting on the carport roof. They were showing places on CNN where the cars were floating down the street. I’m glad we didn’t get that much rain.
“Is prayer your steering wheel or your spare tire?” This was in seen outside of Earlington.
I hope everyone had a safe and happy Fourth of July. I hope nobody got hurt. Every year people think that sparklers are harmless, and they get burned.
“God didn’t create anything without purpose, but mosquitoes come close.” This was seen at the First Reformed Church of Bethlehem. I would say ticks and fleas also fall in that category.
Happy birthday wishes to Sandra Gail Sandefur Stewart, formerly of Elba. I won’t give my cousin’s age but she was born on July 7. I remember when she was born. She was so little, and my mother let me hold her if I sat down and stayed very still. I thought it was a new doll for me to take home. I was so disappointed and I cried when my Aunt Shirlee wouldn’t let me take her home.
“If the Bible is just myths, why is it banned in 52 countries?” This was seen on a church sign close to Smyrna Beach, Virginia.
The Tennessee State Library and Archives recently entered into their records a number of pictures of comb graves (spelled and pronounced like the comb for your hair) Tennessee has the highest concentration of comb graves in the South. While they can be found in other states such as Kentucky and Alabama, Tennessee has the most, located mainly along the Cumberland Plateau. A comb grave is one that has large slabs of rock set with the long sides pressed against each other in a triangular shape, over the top of the grave, called a comb. It looks like a camping tent over the grave. It protects the graves from critters digging them up.
“This was seen on a church sign in Bowling Green, “Things not needed in Heaven: Clock, Doc, Glock, H&R Block.”
Happy birthday wishes to Carol Ann Rickard Brasher. She is celebrating her birthday on July 9.
The weeds really like all the rain we’ve had. They are growing faster than my flowers.
Thanks to the people who send me the church signs, especially this one: “Whoever is praying for rain, please stop.”
I was pulling weeds from around some flowers when I heard a strange “brackkk” sound and started looking around. I knew that sound. I heard it a couple more times as I was turning, trying to identify where it was coming from. Then I saw a large bird on the dead tree back behind and below the pond. It was twice or even three times the size of a Blue Jay. I hurried in and grabbed my binoculars to check it out. It was a “Least Bitten,” which is a small heron or water bird found in ponds and creeks. I have seen this bird pretty often in my pond, sitting on a branch in the water. It camouflages itself by having its head straight up, looking like a weed. You can look right at it and never realize it was a bird.
Happy birthday wishes to Jennifer Logsdon Igleheart. Jennifer is having her birthday on July 11.
“You think it’s hot here… Rev. 20:15.” This church sign was seen in Nashville.
Polaris is the North Star and for thousands of years, sailors have used it to steer by because it stays in one location. It is like the top of a spinning globe. If you are at latitude 40 degrees, (lines that go east to west), then Polaris will be 40 degrees above the horizon, and it will always be 40 degrees high if you stay at that latitude. A sailor can travel here and then and over there, but as long as he keeps Polaris at 40 degrees high, he knows he is on the same latitude and therefore can always find his way home.
But Polaris is not the brightest star. It only ranks 50th in brightness. During the summer months, Vega is one of the brightest stars. That’s the star where signals are received from in the movie “Contact.” It will slowly move from night to night until midsummer when it will be directly overhead.
“Got my name in the Big Book, Jesus put it there. Is yours there?”
Happy birthday wishes to Mary Durbin Hancock. Her birthday is July 12.
Everyone is invited to come join us for services the Sunday at 9:45. We usually get there a few minutes early so we can talk. We have to see how everyone is and what they have been doing the past week. Brother Renner beats us there. We’re the white church on the hill beside the three crosses. Don’t those crosses look good!
