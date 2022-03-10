The frogs were out croaking in the pond last Saturday afternoon when we were outside, enjoying the warmer weather, and there was at least one bullfrog making himself known. There were also some frogs in the ditch, singing up a storm. But by Monday, temperatures were dropping and the frogs had gone back into the mud until some more warm weather came again.
There were several jets going back and forth and were leaving dozens of contrails across the sunset in the western sky late Saturday afternoon.
A Baptist church outside of Sparks, Nevada, had this on its sign: We believe in UFOs — Unity, Forgiveness, and Outreach.
Don’t forget to “spring ahead” your clocks this Saturday night, the 12th, when you go to bed. You don’t want to be late for church Sunday morning.
“Courage is fear conquered by love.” This church sign was seen at the Rumsey United Methodist Church.
There’s a new technology from a company in California called Technisoil Industrial. They are using recycled plastic waste.
They have machines that tear up and grind asphalt roads into a sludge with the front of the machine, and as the crushed asphalt travels through the machine, it is mixed with the melted plastic waste and at the back of the machine it is poured back on the road.
It would be ready to be traveled on in a much shorter period of time than regular asphalt. They were using 150,000 used plastic bottles mixed in with each mile of ground up asphalt.
They don’t have to use super hot asphalt, either, so that saves a lot of energy. This new plastic and asphalt road won’t crack like regular blacktop, and it will last three times as long.
One of my favorite books when I was teaching first grade was Dr. Seuss’ book, “To Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street.”
The children loved me to read it to them. I think I left the book in my classroom because I looked for it last year and couldn’t find it. I got on Amazon and thought I would get me a new copy.
The prices of the used acceptable copy of the book ranged from $1,399.99 plus $3.99 for shipping, to $1,900 like new book with free shipping. Wow. I should have kept my old copy.
It was a like-new book. I checked today to see if those scammers were still operating, and a hardback used book with damage on the pages was $52.21, which is cheaper but still very high.
Venus is located on its orbit which is between Earth and the sun. That’s why it is visible in the early mornings and is the first star visible in the evening. So it’s called the Morning Star and also the Evening Star.
Venus is so bright because it has a thick layer of clouds, and the sunlight skims the surface of the clouds at a low angle and bounces off.
The planets reflect sunlight, while the stars emit light. That causes the stars to twinkle as it comes through our atmosphere, and the planets do not twinkle.
If you look at the reddish-orange star at the upper left of Venus, you can see Mars. It is not too bright because it is moving away from us on its orbit. Mars is the planet that NASA is hoping to land on next.
For all the money that they have spent on the space program, every dollar went to a person’s paycheck. From making the metal pieces, to making the electronic equipment, the electrical wiring, the tubes and hoses, even the seats and seatbelts, and the thick glass for the portholes, every piece was made by a company and their workers.
Even the janitors and cleaning crews that make every window sparkle and clean up all the dirt or grass that is brought into the many buildings at NASA, and clean all the many offices, all earn their paychecks.
Someone asked me if I had been working on decorating my bonnet for church this Easter. No, but I’ve been looking at it a lot. I’m still not sure what I’m going to do with it. If I was still teaching school, I could easily decorate it with duckies and bunnies and grass. First I need to find my hot glue gun.
This was seen at the Plainview Baptist Church in Nashville: “Son: Dad do we know when Jesus is coming back? Dad: No, son. We’re not the planning committee. We’re the the welcoming committee.”
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or leave a message or text at 270-875-5317.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45. Easter will soon be here. Of all the many religions in the world, there is only one whose creator is alive. Jesus is alive.
