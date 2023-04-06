Electricity generated from renewables surpassed coal in the United States for the first time in 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration announced last week. The renewables include solar, wind, and hydroelectric power made by water, like the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River, between Arizona and Nevada.
I put out some cheddar cheese flavored popcorn that had gone stale, and the birds were flocking around and eating on it like they were starving.They seem to like popcorn and crushed up chips. They don’t seem to taste the hot stuff or pepper that’s on some of them. One of the chickadees grabbed a big kernel that was popped and flew off with it, going to a cedar tree, probably to hide it for later. Sure enough, he came back in a few minutes and grabbed another one and flew off with it!
“I wouldn’t miss Heaven for the world. Jesus is waiting for me, as are my family!” This was seen in Lexington on a Baptist Church sign.
April is National Deaf History Month. Juliette Gordon Low was born in Savannah, Georgia in 1860, and became deaf after a series of illnesses as a child. In 1911 while in England, she met Sir Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Scouting Movement (Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Rover Scouts). His sister, Agnes, created an offshoot for young girls in the United Kingdom called the Girl Guides. Low brought the idea for the Girl Guides back to her hometown in Savannah and renamed them the Girl Scouts. So she became the founder of the Girl Scouts of America! Today the Girl Scouts teaches empowerment, leadership, and practical skills to over 1.8 million girls across the country.
“I have done my research and have found no incidents of spring cleaning killing anyone. But I’m not taking any chances!” Sent from Sandy Brown. I used to teach school with Sandy.
People are always asking me how the date of Easter, the day that the tomb of Christ was found empty, is determined. Easter is determined as being the first Sunday following the first full moon that occurs on or after the day of the vernal equinox, (first day of spring). The equinox was March 20, and the first full moon after the equinox was Thursday, April 6. The first Sunday after the equinox and the full moon is April 9, and that is Easter.
“The Great Gift of Easter is hope.” This was seen at the Rumsey United Methodist Church.
“Silly Bunny! Easter is for Jesus!” I saw this on a girl’s T-shirt at Walmart last week!
Last Sunday was Palm Sunday, which is when Jesus entered the city and the people put down Palm branches along the road, welcoming their Savior. He died on the cross on Friday, and arose from the dead three days later, which is our Easter Sunday. Each part of a day was considered one day. It changed the world more than any other event in history.
“Put God first, and everything else will fall into place.” — Billy Graham
There was no sign of the Calhoun dam when we went over the Fort Vienna Bridge last week. The high water completely covered it without a ripple. This usually has some pilots pushing barges to “shooting the dam”! I remember we were at the Lighthouse Restaurant years ago and there was the loudest booomm!
Someone said the boat with the barges had shot the dam. That meant the Captain had taken the boat and barges over the dam, without going through the locks. At least one of the barges had hit the top of the dam and made the boom! Unfortunately, the barges broke apart from each other, and the captain, or pilot, had to go chasing them down, one by one and tie or chain them back together.
“I’m on my way to Heaven and I’m glad. ‘Cause the devil can do me no harm!” This was seen on a church sign outside of Nashville.
My fourth cousin works part time at an animal shelter and she has told me more than one heartbreaking story. People can be so cruel. This time a family brought an old dog in to be put to death because the four children liked playing with their other dogs better. She was too old to be very active. She just stood there, wagging and wagging her tail and whined and tried to follow the children as they left. Fortunately, a lady was standing there and had heard the entire episode. She adopted the dog on the spot and took her home with her.
“You can’t enter Heaven unless Jesus enters you!” This was seen at the Fairview Baptist Church.
Thanks to everyone who has sent me a church sign.
Everyone is invited for church this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, the white church on the Poplar Grove hill. All are welcome. Our address is 5112 Kentucky Highway 1155 in Sacramento.
