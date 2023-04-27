The only scars in Heaven are on the hands that hold you now.” I heard this in a song on a CD that I was playing. He was talking to his mother who was being held by Jesus.
The U.S. has released a list of the five most endangered rivers in the U.S. The fourth most endangered river in the U.S. is the Ohio River. It is because of the chemicals that keep being dumped into the river. A fisherman told me a couple of years ago that he didn’t eat any fish he caught in the Ohio River or the Green River anymore because of the pollution. He just released them.
“Mosquitoes also know there is Power in the Blood!”
I didn’t know that you could still get Tupperware! The news was saying that they are on the verge of bankruptcy. People don’t have Tupperware parties anymore, but they are sold on Amazon. So I ordered myself some of those pale pastel colored bowls with the ridged lids. I thought I would get some while they are still selling them! A friend said she would give me the money and I could order some for her, since she doesn’t do Amazon. I said I would be glad to do so.
“Never be afraid to try something new — Remember Amateurs built the Ark. Professionals built the Titanic!” This was seen at the Knox Presbyterian Church, in eastern Tennessee.
Someone saw a hummingbird in Poplar Grove last Friday. So the hummers are here. I haven’t seen any yet.
“Wal-Mart is not the only saving place!” Seen at the Twin Oaks Christian Church.
Sympathy and prayers to the family of David Sunn, who passed away last Saturday, April 22. I will miss him. He would come in the Research Center and visit us when I was volunteering there. When I was a kid, he would stop by to see my folks, and he would play that game with me with the foam animal where I had to hold it tight in my hand. When he took it back, and released it, there was another one hiding in with the other one! I thought that was the funniest thing.
This was seen at the St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, which was having a Fish Fry with cod fish, on Friday, Feb. 9: “Our Cod is an awesome Cod.”
The purple martins are back, and are flitting in and out of their boxes and singing up a storm! The magazine that is put out by the Purple Martin Society says to make sure the nesting box is not too close to water, because the little ones can fall into it and drown. When the sun is extremely hot during the summer, and there is not a shade over the metal house to cool it, the babies can fledge, or try to fly, too soon to escape the heat. That’s when they can fall into the water and drown. I have seen the poles and bird houses right next to a lake before, which is almost a guarantee that the babies will fall in the water.
“Moses was the first person with a tablet to download data from the cloud!” This was seen at the Eastern Passage Baptist Baptist Church.
The Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting at Farley’s in Calhoun at 1 p.m. Friday, April 27. We will be in the larger, middle room. Members are expected, and visitors welcome, and the food is always super-great.
“Jesus fixes lives better than the Patriots fix games!” Childress Church of Christ.
The goldfinch is one of the favorite songbirds of most people because the male is so pretty and yellow in the summer, and they chatter and sing so much it is always amusing. It is the only bird that makes so dramatic a change in appearance throughout the year. But right now it is still spring and most of the males are a yellowish-green, or drab olive color. A few seem to be molting, or loosing a feather and then a bright yellow-gold feather grows in its place. Most of the other birds are starting to nest, or will be in the next month or so. But the goldfinch does not. It doesn’t nest until June or mid-August, when most of the other kinds of birds are finished. By then, the other birds have stopped singing for a mate, and started molting. By contrast, the goldfinch is in the midst of its breeding season and continues to produce its attractive, warbling song during the hottest summer months as it tries to flirt and get the attention of a pretty female goldfinch.
Did you know that the goldfinch and the canary are related? That’s why they sing so pretty.
The Station Baptist Church is having a Revival beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 30. The next service will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, and continues Monday night and Tuesday night at 7 p.m. So only Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The guest speaker will be Brother Carl Nelson. Come on out and enjoy hearing the Lord’s message.
Years ago there was a summer musical event with a band playing at Myer Creek Park. There was also a lot of food booths and all kinds of things. They had some animals, maybe cattle or calves in the back area. It was called “Fort Vienna Days”! I bought a t-shirt that was advertising “Fort Vienna Days,” and I still have it. The problem was that the weather turned off so hot and muggy, and we couldn’t breathe! It was the hottest day I could remember in a long time! I didn’t stay long because of the heat, and everyone else also went home. That would be a good event to have on a cooler day.
Everyone is invited and welcomed to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. It’s the white church on the Poplar Grove hill with the three crosses beside it and surrounded by the cemetery. Did you know we have a Revolutionary soldier buried in our cemetery, besides the many Civil War soldiers? We also have a horse thief, who was caught close to the cemetery, and was hung and buried there. He doesn’t have a stone, but after church I can show you where he’s buried.
