There was a grosbeak, with his black head and white underbelly, and rosy chest, last week who stopped in for a couple of days. He was on his way north and decided to take a rest.
I usually see one or two every spring, as does my neighbor, Judy Logsdon, who also puts out seed. The female looks a lot like a female purple finch.
The grosbeaks who migrant to their breeding grounds east of the Mississippi River spend their winter in Panama and northern South America. The ones who winter in Mexico and Central America head to parts west of the Mississippi River. Most of them cross the Gulf in a single night! A few have been seen migrating over land around the Gulf.
The bird flu has not been seen this far west. It is still around the Lexington area. I have been watching the birds to see if any have it. Their eyes will look crusty and matted. So far I haven’t seen any.
“Remember, no storm lasts forever! Hold on. Be brave. Have faith. We never face the storm alone. God is always with us.” This was seen on a Baptist Church sign close to Earlington.
I was really glad to hear that David Conrad is back home from several weeks in physical therapy. We were missing him around here.
A little girl, I’ll call her Becky, was having her 8th birthday party and after the cake and ice cream had been eaten, she and her friends and family went outside and released all the helium filled balloons she had received.
They stood and watched most of them disappear into the clouds, but three of them had become caught in the pine trees in the back of her house. They went back inside and she and her friends played games for several hours.
Later her friends left, and she went outside to the back yard under the pine trees to play with her pony. She saw her pony, legs spread wide, as he gasped for breath. He was choking! Becky ran for her daddy, who called the vet.
The vet worked on the pony, and managed to get him to throw up the piece of string and part of the Mylar balloon that he had swallowed while eating grass.
The pony survived, thanks to the vet and the fact that Becky had gone out to check on her pony.
But Feista, a 3-year-old champion steeple jumper horse, did not survive the airborne garbage. In 2017, she ate and swallowed a piece of the string, which had part of the pink balloon still attached, and panicked and ran into the fence, breaking two legs and her neck. Her owner had raised her from a baby and was heartbroken.
Pictures of horses, seals, dogs, and other animals that have choked to death from the balloons, or airborne garbage, that have burst and come down in the fields, or yards, or on the beaches, are horrible to see! It is illegal to throw out garbage, but apparently, some people think it is okay to send it up in the air and for it to come down somewhere else! Helium filled balloons should be illegal!
We will be having our yearly get-together at the Mackey Cemetery from 1-4 p.m. Monday, Memorial Day to honor the graves of our early ancestors who moved into the area and settled here. They were the Sandefurs, Tanners, Firelines, and Mackeys. Friends, neighbors and kinfolks are invited to drop by for a few minutes or the entire time. Mackey Cemetery Road is off Kentucky Highway 56, on the north side of Beech Grove. It’s in the grove of trees just a few hundred feet from Kentucky Highway 56.
Happy birthday wishes and all my love to my brother, Billy Lynn Willis. He would have been 69 years old this May 29. He accepted Jesus into his life and his sins were forgiven before he died at age 53. When he reached Heaven, he became a young man with no more sickness or pain. He was dancing around Heaven with our parents and grandparents and all his beloved cats and dogs who had gone before him.
The summer solstice will be in about three weeks! It occurs on Tuesday, June 21, at 4:14 a.m. our time. I told a friend once that if she hears a loud boom and and feels a shaking, that is when we cross the equinox and summer begins. She really believed me until I started laughing!
Happy birthday wishes to Kiersten Albin. She will be celebrating her birthday on May 31.
She is the daughter of Nick and Michelle Albin.
If this Sunday is YOUR last Sunday, where will you spend eternity?
I just wanted to remind everybody that Sunday is the day that we all should go to the house of the Lord. To praise, worship and sing to our Lord Jesus Christ. If you don’t have a church to go to come to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Kentucky Highway 1155.
We would love to have you.
Put on your blue jeans and sneakers and T-shirt and join us!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
