I was thinking about going down the hill and pulling some tall weeds by the side of the woods. I sat, enjoying the sun and the warm breeze, thinking about it some more. I would need some gloves. Yeah, they were in my pocket.
Then I saw the weeds move. There were some Chickadees on them, grabbing the seeds and flying to some trees in the woods to hide the seeds for winter. Then they came back and got some more! Well, I had to let the Chickadees get as many seeds as possible. The weeds will be there another day.
“If you are hanging on by a thread, make sure it’s the hem of His garment!”
I almost stepped on a solid orangey woolly worm that looked like he was nibbling on one of my catnip plants. I picked him up, causing him, or her, to curl into a ball. I put him over in the middle of the catnip so he wouldn’t be stepped on. A solid orangey woolly worm means a milder winter, according to folklore. I hope that’s true.
“People who died last night had plans for today. Since you are still alive, Thank God!” This church sign was seen in Dallas, Texas.
We have a lot of birds that stay here all year long, such as the American Goldfinch, the Purple House Finch, and the Red-Bellied Woodpecker, plus the Starlings and Blackbirds, among others.
“The key to Heaven was hanging on a nail.” My cousin saw this church sign in Sparks, Nevada.
Our blue jays also head south, but we get some from farther north that stay in our area, so we see them all year. Some consider the blue jays a bully, but I don’t. I like them. They are big and bold and beautiful, and don’t take gruff from anything! They are also the Sacramento High School mascot. Yeah! Go! Blue Jays!
We used to have a large picture, over three feet tall, of a blue jay in our dining room, which came from Edward’s IGA store. It was one of those large posters advertising a product that he hung from the ceiling. When he took the poster down, my mother asked him for it. He gave it to her, because my brother played basketball for the Sacramento Blue Jays.
“Don’t be so open minded! Your brains will fall out!” This was seen at the Lancaster Assembly of God.
The lowest temperature ever recorded in Kentucky was 37 degrees below zero on Jan. 19, 1994, in Shelbyville. That was a couple of years after the big drought, if I remember correctly.
“If you do not stand for the American flag, you have never been handed a folded one.” This was seen just outside of Nashville.
Friday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. It’s a day set aside to honor veterans of all military service. It was originally called Armistice Day, to celebrate the day of the signing of the truce that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.
“Sin is a short word with a long sentence!” Seen on the Methodist Church at Short Creek in Grayson County.
Thanksgiving is just a couple of weeks away. The news was saying the price of turkey was going to be much high this year. I’d rather have chicken or fish anyway!
“The best way to the top is on your knees!” This was seen at the Hickory Flat Church of God of Prophecy outside of Dallas.
Shooting stars are just rocks traveling through space on an orbit around the sun. Their orbit can last for a few months, or even for a hundred years, if the orbit takes it out a far distance, like beyond Neptune. A shooting star can occur at any time on any night. On most nights a half dozen of these random meteors appear hourly.
However, several times a year Earth encounters a stream of debris left by a passing comet, such as Tempel-Tuttle, which is named for the people who first saw it. The result is a meteor shower! There will be many more meteors; they also seem to fly away from a common point in the sky called the radiant, which gives them their name. The Leonid showers, which will have its peak on Nov. 17-18, but will have meteors several days before and after, will have about a dozen per hour. It will be worth staying up, or getting up early to see it. The best time is between midnight and 5 a.m., when the Earth is turning out toward space. Sit down in a comfy chair with a blanket and a bottle of water and face southeast.
“Sin is like a credit card! Enjoy it now but pay for it later!” Seen at the White Bluff Church outside of Houston.
Weatherman is saying it’s going to get bone-chilling cold this weekend. I was hoping it would be warm until after Thanksgiving.
“Want God out of everything! Great News! He won’t be in Hell!” Seen at the New Pleasant Gap Missionary Baptist
We have voted. My sister and I ran over to do an early vote at the courthouse last Thursday in the clerk’s office. I ran into a friend, Henry Cissna, who voted just behind us. He teased me that he knew I wasn’t traveling all over the U.S. and looking at church signs. I said “No, that would wear me out!” We have cousins all over the place, and friends who I taught school with, and most of them are retired and have moved to different places. Some of them are traveling and don’t plan on being home until Christmas. But they find a church and go to it on Sunday. They also copy down the sayings as they pass through town. So thanks to everyone who sends me church signs.
Susan, a retired teacher friend, and her husband, my retired principal, said they have been to many different churches, and even went to a Catholic church one Sunday. When everyone stood, they also stood, but of course they didn’t do what the rest were doing. They always went to a church somewhere, every Sunday. She said, “God is watching! He knows what you are doing!”
“We rise by lifting others.” — Robert Ingersoll.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. You can come a few minutes early and chat with us. We are usually there about 9:20 a.m. We always enjoy the fellowship of the others and want to see what they have been doing all week. We’re the white building on the hill with the three crosses beside it. We’re a country church and I don’t dress up. I had to do that when I was teaching school. But no more. Jesus loves me just as I am!
