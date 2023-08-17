My sister and I attended the yearly District meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution at the First Baptist Church in Madisonville last Saturday. It’s big. They even had a gym in their building.
I met some old friends there and even saw a lady from Leitchfield who I used to teach with. She had moved here a couple of years ago and joined the DAR in the area. I even saw some cousins who had joined the DAR. We can all trace an ancestor back to the Revolutionary War. We can trace three, and have some others we haven’t proven yet.
“Tweet others as you would like to be tweeted!” This is from a Church of Christ sign outside of Houston, Texas.
I’m working with helping some other people with their family records so they can join the DAR. If you need help with your family tree, send me a text. The Kentucky Room at the Daviess County Public Library on Frederica Street can also help. You don’t have to live in Daviess to research there.
“Sin is a short word with a long sentence.” A lady saw this on a Baptist Church sign in Lexington.
My white snow-on-the-mountains are over waist high and are covered with all kinds of insects. I went out and sat in a chair in the yard, in the shade of course, and for a second it looked like the flowers were breathing.
Then I realized they were covered with all kinds of butterflies whose wings were slowly moving back and forth. I saw several buckeyes, with the big black spots that look like eyes, one on each wing.
There were lots of small orange and black pearl crescents, a couple of the tiger swallowtails, several skippers, some red admirals and one of my favorites, the painted lady.
“Give thanks to the Lord for He is good.” This is from the Rumsey United Methodist Church sign.
I used to order the painted lady caterpillars in the spring, and about six of them would come in a container with plenty of food. I would put them in a butterfly habitat and watch them eat and eat and then make the chrysalis which hung from the top of it. I moved it once, shaking it a bit too much, and a couple of the chrysalis just shook and wiggled. They didn’t like that. I loved watching them emerge as butterflies.
I kept them in their butterfly habitat for a day feeding them sugar water, then released them in my garden. I like to think that the ones I saw on my flowers today were descendants of the ones I released into my flower beds for so many years.
“A man walked with God along a beach and saw his life flash before him as footprints in the sand. When times were good, there would be two sets of footprints, which was God walking with him. But when times were bad, he noticed only one set. This angered him. He said “God, why’d you abandon me when I needed you the most?” And God replied “I never abandoned you. That’s when I carried you, my child.” This was seen on the bulletin board inside the West Street Baptist Church in Benton, Missouri.
The autumnal equinox is about four weeks from now. Fall is getting closer.
I saw a church sign in Central City but I didn’t get the name of the church. It said, “Prayer is the key in the morning and the lock at night”.
The Rose of Sharon shrubs are in full bloom and the hummers keep busy going back and forth to the flowers and then to the feeders. My pink clematis is almost finished blooming but it still has a few blooms, which are spilling over the fence. The hummers keep flying over and around it. At one time they were catching some spiders that were on it.
The hummers will zip around for a while, then sit and rest for about ten minutes. If you can spot where they are sitting on the branch for the rest period, then you can watch them as they preen their feathers and they eye the other hummers.
“When life isn’t a bed of roses, remember who wore the thorns.”
There have been several of the very large zebra swallowtail butterflies flying around my pawpaw trees. Something has been munching on the leaves, so there must be baby butterflies, or caterpillars, hiding somewhere in all the branches.
“With Christ in our hearts we are never alone.”This is from the church sign at the Sacramento United Methodist Church.
I hope there was no damage caused by the storm we had early Monday morning. There was a lot of wind and thunder and lightning that rolled through Poplar Grove. We didn’t have any that I found.
I hope everyone had a chance to attend church and have fellowship last Sunday. If not, then you are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church on the hill with the three crosses beside it.
Services begin at 9:45 a.m. We are usually there several minutes before then to see what the others have been doing. Everyone is welcome. Put on your blue jeans and T-shirt and sneakers and come on!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.