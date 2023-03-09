The cardinals have been swarming the feeders, along with a bunch of song sparrows and some others that wouldn’t be still long enough for me to identify them.
They grab a seed and then they’re gone. Then a chickadee will whisk in, grab one and he’s gone. A couple of blue jays will land on the top of the old swing set and one at a time will fly down, scaring the others away.
“If the devil isn’t bothering you, then you’re probably not bothering him.”
When I cross over the Fort Vienna Bridge from Rumsey to Calhoun, I usually look up at the writing on the cross girders, high above the road! I wonder, who in the world climbed all the way up there and wrote on them with paint? They must have used ropes to cling up or stopped a truck on the bridge with an extension ladder. It was done several years ago, but as far as I know, nobody has claimed credit for it.
“Silly Rabbit! Easter is for Jesus!” This church sign was seen in Nashville.
March definitely came in like a Lion. We were hit by severe storms and high winds all day Thursday. It knocked down some poles and a large area, including McLean County, most of Daviess and several surrounding counties lost power most of the day. There were a lot of trees and branches down.
My cousin saw this on the Westview Baptist Church sign in Nevada, “Flowers optional. No visitation. Tomb is empty.”
My mother’s huge old cedar tree that was planted by my father’s mother soon after they married in 1900, lost one huge branch and a good part of the trunk. You can see the red interior which shows it’s a cedar, but no rot was visible. My mother had always planted her favorite wildflowers around it, including the bright yellow “butter and eggs” Kentucky wildflower. Her’s came from a friend’s place in the woods. I think I need to plant some this year. They are so pretty. They look like a cousin to a snapdragon.
This sign was seen in Earlington: “He didn’t stay in the manger, on the cross, or in the tomb! He is risen!”
The Poplar Grove Church was fine after the storm, but the Primitive Baptist Church was hit and suffered damage. They had close to a 10x10 foot hole torn in their roof. Someone came out after church Sunday and put a tarp over it in case of more rain. They hope to have it repaired as soon as possible. I don’t know if they had damage inside or not. They still had service.
Several people in Sacramento still did not have power on Sunday. One lady said she came to church and didn’t have a shower or wash her hair because there was no power. We didn’t care. We’re just glad she was at church.
My cousin in Nevada saw this on a Baptist Church sign: “Romans 3:23-24 says “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and all are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus.”
Five blocks away, she saw this on a Methodist Church sign: “Romans 10:13 says “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.”
Three more blocks and she saw this on a Pentecostal Church sign: “There isn’t a person in this world too bad, too broken, too mean, or too damaged for Jesus to save.”
Daylight savings time begins this Sunday morning. Don’t forget to change your clocks one hour ahead on Saturday night before you go to bed.
South Carolina has already seen some hummingbirds. No report of any in Kentucky. And we are just at the beginning of March. If they arrive and it turns really cold, they can go into a state of almost hibernation until it warms up. So they won’t die. But there are no flowers blooming so I hope they stay south for a while.
“Don’t make me have to come down there!” This was seen on a church sign on the Central Methodist Church. It is also the name of Dolly Parton’s new song.
Happy birthday wishes to Derek Dailey, formerly of Poplar Grove, who will be celebrating his birthday on March 10. He moved away from here, but we love him anyway. He’s also on my family tree. Maybe his mama sends him the Poplar Grove News so he can keep up with the news.
The Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church canceled its Sunday services because of so many cases of Covid. It’s a shame people don’t wear masks like they used to do.
“If you don’t go to God’s House, what makes you think He will take you to His?” This was seen at the New Life Worship Center.
Text from Sandy Brown: “I hear about people my age out there climbing mountains. I feel good about myself if I get both legs in my pants without losing my balance.” Sandy and I taught school in the same hallway for more years than I like to think about. She’s always good for a laugh.
This was seen on a church sign close to Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Tennessee, “Life without God is like an unsharpened pencil — no point.”
Happy birthday wishes to my sister, Barbara Daugherty. Her birthday is on Monday, March 13. I won’t tell her age, but she is my older sister.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. It’s the white one on the hill by the cemetery. Don’t worry about dressing up. We don’t. Just come as you are.
