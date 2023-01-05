I’m glad we made it through that brutally cold windy spell last week with no broken water pipes.
I kept my faucets dripping until it got above freezing. Wow! It was really cold. I hope that’s the coldest we get this winter. I noticed the peeping and talking of several birds that were huddled in my large cedar tree to keep warm. I noticed that they got on the back side, away from the wind.
“Get rich quick! Count your blessings!” This was seen on a Baptist Church sign close to Earlington.
One of my favorite birds, and one of the most fun to watch, is the little black and white chickadee. There are two or three that often nest in my cedar tree. He is so feisty and jumps around, like he’s really having fun.
He fusses at the other birds like he’s the only one who is allowed to be at the feeders. He flies to this large cedar tree at the edge of my yard, and stores them there high in a crack of the bark, where one branch had broken off. It’s a wonder that there aren’t sunflowers growing out of the side of the tree during the summer.
Chickadees don’t journey thousands of miles to winter in the tropics, but they take their chances right here at home throughout the winter. To ensure a food supply throughout winter they hide insects and seeds and can recover them a month later.
To save energy at night, they often roost in evergreen trees, where they can lower their body temperatures by 19 to 22 degrees. By choosing good roost holes and lowering their body temperatures, the chickadee can conserve 50% of their energy reserves and survive temperatures at night that would be lethal during the day.
I had a electric waterer for the birds, but the raccoons liked it too much. So I can only keep it out for a few hours a day. Most birds die during the winter because of lack of water, and not food.
“We don’t change the message! The message changes us!”
The little wren that has been visiting the black oil sunflower feeder is still coming every once in a while. He was sitting on the roof this morning fussing at a Blue Jay that had found the seeds. The little birds fuss so much, probably because of their little size, and that makes them sound so much bigger.
“Jesus isn’t on Facebook, but you can still follow Him!” A lady saw this on a sign on a church in Nashville.
Happy birthday wishes to Matt Gunterman. Matt will be celebrating his birthday on Jan. 12.
Winter is certainly here. The ice and snow and extremely cold weather last week makes me wish I was visiting a friend in Florida right now! She left about a month ago to spend the winter down there. She got some cold days and couldn’t go to the beach. Poor thing.
Thanks for the texts and emails saying you were praying for us. My sister, Barbara, and I have had Covid. She felt bad and took a Covid test week before last, the week before Christmas, and tested positive. I didn’t test positive until that Saturday, which was Christmas Eve. I’m not sure how she got it, because we always wear masks.
She did step inside Dollar Store for just half a minute before I realized she wasn’t wearing her mask. She had left it in the car. I quickly grabbed one from my purse and gave her. We had all our shots and boosters, so we ended up with mild cases, thank you, Jesus. We didn’t have to go to the hospital. We are still not back to our best but we are getting better.
I’ve received a mailbox full of seed and plant catalogs this week. It puts me in the mood for planning next year’s garden and getting in there and getting my hands dirty. I plan on having another butterfly and hummingbird garden. I hope to order some monarch butterfly baby caterpillars, but won’t receive them until in the spring.
This was seen on the Plank Road Baptist Church sign,”Apply Here. Advancement Guaranteed!”
We have over two months left of winter. But at least the days are getting longer. We gain about one minute in the morning and one in the evening.
“Church Shopping? We’re open Sundays.” This was seen near Myrtle Beach.
Someone sent me an email saying we should be glad it’s winter, and then gave me several reasons why: You don’t have to mow the yard or weed the garden or deadhead the flowers. There are no biting bugs or ticks. There are very few fleas on your pets. Cold weather is a good excuse to do nothing, without the guilt, and stay inside and catch up on good books, movies or genealogy.
You can have your favorite comfort food — soup, chili, hot chocolate, and homemade breads. Winter is the only time you can go skiing or ride your sled or go play on the icy pond. You can see all the way down the hill since all the leaves have fallen off the trees.
You could also see your neighbor’s house, but there’s a couple of cedar trees in the way. You can also sit outside with a warm blanket and look at the stars longer.
“The greatest news ever heard came from a stable stall.” My cousin saw this on a church sign outside of Sparks, Nevada.
Everyone is invited to Poplar Grove C.P. Church this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. We would love to have you! If you haven’t been to church for a while, this is the place to come! Just put on your blue jeans and T-shirt and sneakers and come on!
We are the white church building, and the Primitive Baptist is the brown building. The third building is their lunchroom, which sits in the old road. You can still see the old road about a hundred feet behind the lunchroom. It’s filled with briars and saplings now. It was the regular highway before they straightened it to the present Highway 1155.
