I’m sad to report, that due to the surge of COVID-19 cases and the deaths in the area, the revival at Station Baptist Church has been postponed until a later time. Hopefully in a couple of months, the cases will decrease and it will be safe to have the revival!
“Forgiveness is God’s gift to us!” This was on the Rumsey United Methodist Church sign.
I put my bird feeders up last weekend because the authorities said it was safe in our area. Hopefully the bird disease has died out, but at the first sign of a bird with sick or crusty eyes, I will take them down again. I hope to see a lot of blue jays, and I hope we didn’t lose many of them!
I was pulling weeds out in my flower beds when I kept smelling something that smelled heavenly! I started looking around and saw, to my surprise, on my wisteria two blooms in full bloom! They were what I kept smelling! I don’t know why those spring blooms are blooming now!
They are still warning people to be sure and cut the ear loops on your masks before you throw them away. The masks, like so much of our garbage, ends up in rivers and on the beaches! Animals and birds can get caught in the loops. They gave a report about a duck getting the mask loop around his neck and running around for days at a city lake and park until he was finally caught and it was removed. If the other end had caught on something else, it could have been deadly.
I was sent a warning from one of the universities about the poison hemlock that has recently been found in our area. It looks a lot like Queen Anne’s Lace, but while Queen Ann’s Lace is only 4 feet tall, the poison hemlock can grow ten feet tall and has purple splotches on the stems. The bloom also looks a bit different, with separate blooms inside of a solid cap. It can be deadly to animals, especially if it’s baled in hay and eaten, or if an animal chews on it. It can also cause blisters on some people who handle it!
There are 119 ridges on the outside of a quarter! A dime has 118 ridges. The half dollar has 150 ridges! The ridges were made to keep someone from shaving off the edges of the coin, especially when they were made of silver! A smooth coin could be shaven, or clipped, enough to make a nice profit but not enough to make them noticeable lighter. When they started making them with the ridges on them, they couldn’t clip them without them being immediately obvious!
“God is having a family reunion! You coming?“ This was on the Methodist Church outside of Bangor, Maine.
“Many people only dream of Angels. People who have pets are touched by Angels every day.” This was seen at an animal shelter in Nashville.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday at 9:45 a.m.! You are the one who will choose which one of two places you go after you die. God does not choose. You are the one who can choose Jesus and ask for His forgiveness, or you choose the “other” place.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
