It’s almost Christmas! I hope everyone has a Happy and Merry Christmas! Please continue to remember in prayer those who lost homes in the tornados and worst of all, loved ones. Also remember those who are by themselves and lonely this Christmas!
I will be writing 2021 only another week, and then I’ll be trying to remember to write 2022.
Julie Ann Fulkerson is celebrating her birthday on Dec. 28. She will be 20 years old. Wow! How time flies! I remember holding her when she was just born.
There are 455 new words in the dictionary for 2022, including “flutternutter.”And the entire Merriam-Webster-dictionary approved meal can now be wrapped up with some delicious “fluffernutter,” the white bread sandwich containing peanut butter and marshmallow crème. The fluffernutter got some attention a few years ago when Sen. Mitt Romney celebrated his 66th birthday with one.
“Mary delivered a baby...and that baby delivered me!” Seen on a church sign in Sparks, Nevada.
I have several physically disabled cats that think they need special treatment! One of them, Scraggles, decided she needed to come inside overnight. Her spine was damaged as a baby so she can’t move her back legs, but travels on the side of her back hip! So, she spent the night in her bed, until she decided she wanted outside at 3 a.m. I got up to put her outside. Half asleep, I took a step, and my toe caught in my pajama leg, and down I went. Right onto a dresser drawer that had been sticking and not closing all the way. It was out about four inches. Thank the Lord, the part of me that hit the drawer was above my eye and through my eyebrow! It didn’t hit the eyeball!
Four hours in the emergency room at the hospital in Owensboro and several painful shots of numbing “juice” around the over two-inch cut and seven stitches later, I was ready to head home and rest. When I walked in the church Sunday morning, I told them my sister had slugged me. They just laughed and wanted to know the story! It started turning black Sunday afternoon, and by Monday I had a black eye! But no concussion. I had sore bruises on the top of my head where apparently it also had hit the dresser! But no damage to the eye! Thank you, Jesus!
The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church had an excellent sermon last Sunday, and then we had some goodies in one of the Sunday School rooms. Bro. Wally Renner started asking questions like, “What were your earliest memories as a child?,” “What were your earliest Christmas memory?,” “What was your favorite Christmas gift?” and many others. We had a fun time eating and laughing and trying to answer the questions. Some of us had to think a while to find the answers! Some of them we hadn’t thought about for many years.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
