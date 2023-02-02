McLean County is in the yellow this week, which means it has medium spread of Covid, along with Daviess. The counties south and on both sides of us are in the green, which means a low spread.
Most of the counties in Kentucky are green. But the flu has caused 91 children’s deaths this season in Kentucky, according to the CDC, with over 3,000 nationwide. It’s too bad more people aren’t wearing masks and have gotten flu shots.
“Live your life well, So we don’t have to lie at your funeral.” This was seen at the St. John’s United Methodist Church, outside of Kingfisher, Oklahoma. Some friends of mine have been to their daughter’s house in the mountains and now are slowly headed back to Kentucky! I used to teach with them years ago.
There was a large bird sitting in the dead tree behind my pond, but it wasn’t big enough for a great blue heron. They sometimes sit in the tree where they can see for miles.
So I grabbed my binoculars and saw it was a red-tailed hawk. But what caught my attention was that there was a smaller bird flying at the hawk and it seemed like it was trying to hit it.
After a few minutes of watching, I saw a flash of bright blue and realized it was a blue jay. It would swoop at the hawk and then fly to a nearby branch or tree.
The hawk turned its head and watched the blue jay, but didn’t move from its perch. The jay would come back in a couple of minutes and bomb-dive the hawk again. Then I saw a second blue jay join the first, each one attacking the hawk. A few bomb dives by both jays, and the hawk decided to try another tree down the valley.
“Too cold to change sign! Message inside!” This was seen at the First United Methodist Church in Hopkins County.
The big question is — did Puxatawney Phil see his shadow early this morning? If he sees his shadow we will have six more weeks of winter weather. The weatherman is calling for partly cloudy on that day. I guess we will wait and see. Phil is about as accurate as the weatherman, but he’s much more fun to anticipate, and talk about, and watch on TV.
This was seen on a Baptist church close to Stillwater, in Oklahoma, “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” This is one of my favorite verses. Faith is our belief in God, and the evidence is how God protects us and makes us change ourselves inside, and the knowledge we are on our way to Heaven. He can make a man who was a drunkard and a drug user and couldn’t keep his car license or any insurance because of drunk driving, change himself completely when God touched his life.
“God is everywhere! So you can pray everywhere! Even in school! Just close your eyes and pray with your heart!” This was seen on the other side of Earlington.
Julie Fulkerson, my great-niece and daughter of Ronnie and Keila Willis Fulkerson of Poplar Grove is working for Keller Williams Real Estate in Owensboro! She’s been going to college to become a realtor. Now she’s ready to get her feet wet, as my mother would say! So if you need real estate in Owensboro, give her a call! Good luck, Julie.
The daffodils and crocuses are up about five or six inches, so they are ready for Spring, just like I am!
“Racism is sin. Period.” This was seen at the Brockton Assembly of God.
On this Saturday, Feb. 4, it will be 48 years ago, in 1975, (can it really be that long ago?) that a childhood friend and neighbor of mine, Teddy Ellis, was hit and killed by a driver who crossed the centerline on a hill in the Poplar Grove area.
I was attending Western and my mother called and told me about the accident. Teddy would have been 67 later this month, on the 22nd. But he will forever be 18 in Heaven.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Brother Wally Renner would love to see all of you. Come as you are! Our address is 5112 Kentucky Highway 1155, Sacramento, Kentucky 42372. It’s incorrect on Find-A-Grave. It changes from Rumsey mailing address to Sacramento just as you pass the Pack Road on your right. We are the white church on the hill surrounded by the cemetery.
