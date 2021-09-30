I was sitting outside in the cool breeze last Wednesday, talking to a friend on the phone, when wow! A great blue heron flew across my yard, barely above the storage building, and right in front of me.
It wasn’t thirty feet from me. He was coming from a neighbor’s pond and was heading to my pond. He apparently didn’t realize I was there, or maybe he was used to me, or he could have flown over the tree tops much farther away.
He was so beautiful.
Between 12,000 and 50,000 people still lose their lives to the flu ever year. And there’s a flu shot to prevent you from getting the flu.
They are asking people to get their flu shot by Halloween.
“I have a friend who will never give up on me. He is always by my side. His name is God.” A cousin of mine, Thea, saw this on a Baptist church sign as she was traveling through Montana.
“The weather just went from 90 to 55 like it saw a state trooper!” Sent to me by a fellow teacher I used to teach with. She also sent a note to me on Facebook that said, ”I woke up this morning feeling like I need to clean house. I think I’ll stay in bed until the feeling passes.”
“God doesn’t care if you pray fancy words. He just wants you to talk to Him.” This was seen on a Lutheran Church sign in Lexington.
My sister noticed a spider about the size of a dime, climbing a post on the deck. It was probably heading to its web under the roof. The interesting thing was the spider was pulling a small cream-colored woolly worm by the head or tail behind it.
Or maybe the spider was backing up the post. I didn’t look close enough to see which end was the front. The worm was wiggling and struggling to get away.
After watching the spider moving up the post for several minutes, I set my finger down beside the spider. He jumped back, releasing the woolly worm, which fell to the deck. I’m sure I heard the worm say, “Thank you!”
I’ve been watching for those creepy crawly things, as a friend of mine calls them, otherwise known as a woolly worms. I’ve seen several, but not as many as usual.
They are usually crawling all over the place. Maybe it’s the extremely hot weather we’ve had up until recently. But they should be following the daylight hours and know that winter will soon be here.
“The greatest position on Earth is at the feet of Jesus Christ!”
The hummingbirds will probably be here another couple of weeks. The ones here now are the ones that summer in the north and are on their way south.
They will stop and rest and feed for several days before traveling on. The ones that spent the summer here have already left on their migration south to Mexico. Some usually stay along the Gulf Coast for the winter.
But this year there have been so many storms and hurricanes, some reports say they went on to Mexico and Central America.
The coyotes were howling over the weekend and it sounded like it came from up at the two churches. I listened but didn’t hear them on the Ross Road, which is where they usually run on their circuit around the Poplar Grove hill.
Maybe something or somebody got after them. They often make a pit stop at the chicken houses, someone told me, and clean up all the dead chickens that are thrown behind the houses.
If you haven’t been to church for a while, or even been at all, you are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church to worship the Lord.
Worship services are at 9:45 a.m. this Sunday. That’s the white building with its back to the highway. It’s facing the old road, which was used before they decided to straighten the main highway.
Brother Wally Renner will be bringing the message and everyone is invited, regardless if you are dressed up or not. We don’t dress up, except for maybe Brother Wally! So come on by and worship Jesus with us!
Just remember to not complain or notice any spider webs or a bit of dirt somewhere that the cleaning ladies missed or ignored. Since they clean for free because they love the church; if you complain, then you can clean next time. And if you see a snake inside, you can get it out!
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or text or leave a message at (270) 875-5317. Thanks to everyone for sending me church signs that you see as you travel around our country.
