I’ve had so many blue jays stop by my feeders lately! One morning, there were six of them waiting impatiently to grab some seeds. They’re beautiful birds, but they can easily chase off smaller birds. They grab a mouth full and eat them, and then grab another mouthful and eat. Sometimes they’ll grab some and fly off with them, and then other birds can come and eat.
A lady sent me an article about Kane Tanaka, of Japan, who celebrated her 119th birthday last Sunday, Jan. 2! She had worked in the family store until she was 109! She is listed in the Guiness Book of Records as the world’s oldest person alive. She lives in a rest home and keeps her mind active by doing math problems and puzzles, and playing the board game Othello.
Paul J. Logsdon, treasurer for the Church Cemetery Organization, bought the new culvert for the end of the road at the Primitive Baptist Church entrance, down below the Cumberland Presbyterian Church entrance at the Poplar Grove Cemetery. The highway department then did the work of digging a trench and replacing the old culvert with the new, much larger culvert.
The flu season is beginning, on top of the COVID virus. The flu virus that is hitting us is a bad one that will make people very sick, and our hospitals are already stretched to the limits! The worse cases as of now are in Washington, D.C., but there are also some in Indiana.
My cousin in Nevada saw this on a Baptist church sign: “Romans 3:23-24 says, “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and all are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus.”
Five blocks away, she saw this on a Methodist church sign: “Romans 10:13 says “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.”
About five more blocks and she saw this on a Pentecostal church sign: “There isn’t a person in this world too bad, too broken, too mean, or too damaged for Jesus to save.”
We stopped and talked to one of our Poplar Grove neighbors, John Gaither, when we were on our way down Ross Road to check out the Ross Cemetery. He had stopped to get his mail, and we chatted for five or 10 minutes. He’s doing good, I’m glad to say.
“New Year’s Resolution — Get closer to Jesus.” This was seen on the Rumsey Methodist Church sign.
During the 3rd and 4th of January, in the cold of winter, we will be the closest to the sun that the earth will get all year. In the summer, in early July, is when we will be the furthest from the sun. The tilt of the earth causes the seasons, not the distance from the sun!
We are in the beginning weeks of winter, and already the Big Dipper is beginning its long annual rise in the evening, coming up bowl first. By 9 p.m., you can see it rising higher in the north-northeast. It will continue to rise through the winter, reaching its highest elevation during May and June, before starting its summer dip downward.
Whenever the Big Dipper is starting its rise, the Little Dipper is hanging straight down from Polaris, also called the North Star, like it is hanging from a nail on the wall. Polaris is always at the same spot in the sky. At our latitude it is about 37 degrees high. That is why the sailors centuries ago could use it as a guide. If you observe the sky for several hours, you can see that the entire sky will rotate around Polaris.
The winter is always a good time to observe the sky, because of the many hours of darkness. Once you learn a few constellations, then the sky will become familiar and like an old friend. The easiest to remember and find is Orion. He looks like a large rectangle, with two stars for each shoulder and two for each knee. He has three stars in a diagonal, hanging down from his belt, which is his knife. He will be in the east and visible as soon as darkness falls.
Sirius is called the Dog Star because it looks like the eye of the dog who is following Orion! It is the brightest star in the sky. It might also be called the “New Year’s Star.” It rang in 2022 by reaching its highest point in the sky around the stroke of midnight! It does this every New Year’s Eve.
You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. It’s the white building. The brick building is the Primitive Baptist, and the yellow building is their lunchroom. Our lunchroom was built under our building, with the doorway beside the doors to the church. It’s amazing how steep those steps down to the lunchroom have gotten in the past 50 years! They used to be not very steep at all, and we ran up and down them!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or you can text me. You can also reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com. If you see any interesting or funny church signs, send them to me! Don’t forget. News has to be sent in by 4 p.m. on Mondays.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.