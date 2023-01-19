I saw some daffodil green in a ditch along the road a few days ago, among the paler green of withered grass. Sunday morning as we headed to church, I glanced at them again, and saw some yellow. The daffodils were starting to open. And it was Jan. 15.
“Maybe I made too many New Year’s resolutions this year. Took me most of the week to break all of them!”
I had several people who had birthdays the next couple of weeks, but in looking over the names, I realize they have all gone home. I will miss them. I have been writing this column since the 1990s. Too many people have left us since then! Many of them, I know, are in Heaven.
“Good works are great, but we won’t get to Heaven because of them.”
My sister, Barbara and I felt able to make it to church last Sunday since we tested negative from Covid. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody. So my sister and I are just about over Covid. We are still pretty weak and congested and still coughing a lot, but are much better.
“ Be thankful you are still above ground!” This was seen on the Lancaster Assembly of God.
Palm Sunday is April 2 this year, so that makes Easter on April 9. “The struggle is real but so is God!” This was seen at the Antioch Baptist Church south of Nashville.
Daffodils in sheltered areas are blooming, and I hope snow or ice doesn’t get them! I am already looking ahead to spring, even though we are still in the first month of Winter! There was no sign of crocuses, but the irises are also peeking up.
Keep watch after sunset on Jan. 22 to see a close encounter between super bright Venus and super bright Saturn. At 5:31 p.m., the pair will be visible 13 degrees above the southwestern horizon, passing within only a forefinger’s width apart from each other. A closed fist at arm’s length is 10 degrees. So they will be just a little wider than a fist above the horizon.
“Duct tape is good, but 3 nails fixes everything!”
NASA has found several more planets orbiting the stars (suns) close to our solar system, using the new telescope and other instruments. The closest ones would take many years to reach, far beyond our life span, with our current technology.
So we will just concentrate on the next stop along the way, which is Mars. There are hundreds of new inventions and discoveries that are being developed right now, as scientists plan and work on the Mars visit.
Many new medical inventions were developed, or parts of them were developed because of the space program. A couple of my favorites that were developed several decades ago especially for the space program are the magic marker and ink pens that can write upside down, or in zero gravity. “You can’t enter Heaven unless Jesus enters you!” This was seen at the New Hope Southern Baptist Church.
The green comet that is heading around the sun and will be heading outward and passing Earth around Feb. 1, may be seen with the naked eye, but you will probably need binoculars.
It will be unpredictable to see because of light pollution from cities or even in our area, from the towns around us. it will appear more as a “circular cloud” that gets much brighter and more condensed at its center, trailed by a faint-yet-visible dust trail.
If you look just a finger’s width above the horizon in the NorthEast around 10:18 p.m. Central time, hopefully you can see the circular cloud. For the rest of January it will begin to move northwest across the sky, night after night.
It hopefully will be easy to spot when it gets closest to Earth on the Feb. 1. On Feb. 10, it will be a finger’s width from reddish Mars, which will also make it easy to spot, hopefully. The skies have to be clear and most of the clouds gone.
Everyone is invited to church services at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. We’re the white church on the hill. We’re a down home church that can make you feel welcome. Come as you are. Church begins at 9:45 a.m., so come on by!
