“Birthdays are good for you! Studies show that people who have more birthdays will live longer.” This was sent to me by a fellow retired teacher from Caneyville!
The birds have really covered the feeders and cleaned them out really fast after that last cold spell. It dropped to 37 degrees. I saw birds I haven’t seen for months! There were two tree sparrows that showed up at the same time, and what looked to be a Chipping Sparrow, but he moved so fast I couldn’t get a good look at him. The little song sparrows and white crowned sparrows visit often and are fun to watch.
The little chickadee is also a common visitor. The same ones will keep coming to the feeders. The chickadees have a group territory, which includes about a dozen birds, and will usually defend an area against outsiders.
They sometimes also move in groups with other species of birds as they search for food and water.
This was seen by a lady on a Baptist Church sign just outside of Louisville: “Even a small light can dispel darkness.”
The first Sunday in November, which is the 7th, is the end of Daylight Savings Time. So our clocks will “fall back” an hour. That means it will get dark sooner in the afternoon, just when we want to be outside raking leaves or just enjoying the cooler weather after that scorching hot summer. It will get light earlier in the morning, just when we want to sleep.
Butch Babb has been under the weather. Prayers are requested for his speedy recovery.
COVID — Someone saw a church sign in Central City that said, “COVID -Christ Offers Victory in Distress”
Our prayers go out to the family of Winnie Carolyn Ray Embry, who passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12. Carolyn was a member of the Poplar Group Cumberland Presbyterian Church for decades. They had recently been going to a church close to her business in Muhlenberg County. Her husband, Wendell Embry, had passed away
Nov. 17, 2017. He was buried in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen, beside Lake Venus, and Carolyn was buried beside him.
The coyotes were really howling last Saturday night, probably because of the moon. It wasn’t full, just a gibbous moon, but the sky was clear and the moon was very bright. The first one I heard was in the field in front of me, down the hill toward the ditch and tree line, in the direction of the pack area.
If I still had my big flashlight, I probably could have seen him. I yelled at him but he just ignored me. Then several started howling on the hill behind me! Then it sounded like several howling and yipping toward the Ross Road. It seems like we have a lot in our area.
“Love your enemies. It will confuse them.” This sign was seen on the Rumsey United Methodist Church sign.
Everyone is invited to services at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Church this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. We usually get there by 9:30 a.m. so we can talk and have fellowship with each other.
Brother Wally Renner has to tell us what he’s been doing the past week, and we have to tell him and the others what each of us have been doing. We welcome you to come and join us! Put on your tennis shoes and jeans and T-shirt and come on. It’s the white church on the hill.
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or leave a message or text me at 270-875-5317. Let me know who is calling, because I get so much spam! Remember that I have to send the news in on Mondays by 3:30 p.m., They work on organizing and getting articles on the pages on Tuesdays, then send it to the printing press, and by Wednesday afternoon the papers are in the stores, and taken to the post offices to be delivered the next day.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.