We have been in the deep freeze long enough. I’m ready for spring! I keep getting those flower and seed magazines. Really makes me want to get out and pull up those weeds that kept growing through the winter. It makes me want to dig and get the ground ready to plant.
A lady left me a text and when I got back to her, she asked if I could do some genealogy research for her. I said sure. She lives up in Indiana and needed some info on her Ray family who lived in McLean County. She was searching for Elijah Ray, who may be the one who was the brother of Amos B. Ray who is buried at Poplar Grove Cemetery.
There’s also another Elijah who married in 1839 in Muhlenberg County. She needs the one who was a relation to James Allen Ray. I have several folders of Rays because my great-aunt Fannie Sandefur married a Lewis Ray and they are in the Poplar Grove Cemetery, Hwy 1155, Sacramento.
I’ll probably run over to the Kentucky Room at the Daviess County Public Library to find some more information. They have lots of genealogy information and you don’t have to be a member of the library to use the Kentucky Room, even though I am.
On Jan. 28, 1986, 37 years ago this Saturday, a world watched as a teacher went up in space for the first time. But the Challenger exploded with the teacher’s students watching! My students would also have been watching, but we had several inches of snow which cancelled school, so I was watching my TV at home.
“God is never more than a prayer away. May He guide you day by day!” This was seen at the Steel Road Church of Christ in Nashville.
We have about two more months of winter to go, but my daffodils and hyacinths are up over three inches high! The buds on the forsythia bushes are big and fat. They’re not blooming yet, but at least the days are getting longer. We gain one minute of daylight in the morning and one in the evening each day as we get closer to summer. The daffodils along the road on a high bank are still showing a bit of yellow, but they are in a protected place.
“When life gets too hard to stand, kneel!”. A cousin sent this from Nevada.
When I looked out and saw the ground covered with starlings, eating all the sunflower seeds. I ran out and banged on some metal that I left for just that purpose. That made all of them take off. I don’t think anyone likes the starlings, mainly because they stay in flocks, instead of flying around solo, like the red-wing blackbird does.
The starling is not native to America. It was brought over from England in the early part of the last century, because a man thought it would be great if we had all the birds that Shakespeare wrote about.
Now we know that most of the time when you release a new animal or bird into another country, Mother Nature does not have a natural population control for that animal or bird. So the population can explode. that is what happened with the starling. In England they are considered good eating, as good as a pheasant, but here they are not eaten at all.
“Faith does not make things easy. It makes things possible.”
One of the most common little songbirds at our feeders is the house finch, which used to be a songbird kept in cages back in the 30s and 40s. Then a few of them escaped. Their population grew, but they never move in large flocks like the starlings. It was called the house finch because it liked being around people and houses.
They like the sunflower seeds, like the Goldfinches do. They also sing and chatter as much as the Goldfinches, which makes them a joy to have around. The male has a reddish or raspberry colored cap on its head, and a bright raspberry colored on the front of the head and the bib. It has brown streaks on its underparts. The female has grayish-brown streaked back and underparts.
“God, why are you taking me through troubled water?” He replied, “Because your enemies can’t swim.” This was sent to me by a lady in Houston.
Speaking of spring, the fuzzy rodent, Punxsutawney Phil, will be poking his head out of his burrow on Gobbler’s Knob for his yearly prognostication next Thursday.
If it is sunny and he sees his shadow he gets scared and goes back in for another six weeks. If it is cloudy, and he doesn’t see his shadow, then we will have an early winter. The celebration of Groundhog Day began with Pennsylvania’s earliest settlers. Their saying, “For as the sun shines on Candlemas Day, so will the snow swirl in May,” is the same thing that Punxsutawney Phil says.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. It’s the white church on the hill. We don’t care what you wear, just that you’re there. Last Sunday, I wore a T-shirt that said “Irene Irene Irene” on it. It was for a friend of mine, Irene Longtine, who has cancer. But many prayers are helping her and she is improving.
