The hummingbirds are on their way.
After traveling 500 miles across the Gulf of Mexico, taking 18 to 22 hours, depending on the weather. Males travel first, followed days later by the females.
The migration is spread over a three month period, which prevents a catastrophic weather event from wiping out the entire species. Once they get to the states, the migration proceeds about 20 miles per day. Each hummer tends to return every year to the same place it hatched.
“He is Risen! He is Risen indeed! “ This was on the Rumsey United Methodist church sign.
I think I’m going to have to put my fence back up around the bird feeders. The raccoons have already made a path from the woods to my bird feeders. That ‘possum is probably using it, too. They had disappeared for a while during the winter but now they have decided to visit me, again. I’ve got the tray feeder chained and tied with rope, on the old swing set, but it still gets knocked down. He’s got to be doing a Tarzan to even reach it.
“Life is ugly. Get a faith lift.” This was seen at the Childress Church of Christ.
Prayers are requested for Robert “Butch” Babb, of Sacramento, as he undergoes surgery.
We are being asked to not dump old prescription pills, or any pills down the commode. The ingredients just end up in the water and are eaten or breathed in by fish, which people then eat. They can be taken to your Sheriff’s department and disposed of safely. Two of the fish that are used for food in restaurants in Florida have been found to have unsafe level of prescription medicine in their bodies.
“Look up to Jesus. But not now — you’re driving.” This was seen on the Christus Victor Lutheran Church outside of Houston.
Earth Day is this Saturday, April 22. I remember when Earth Day began back on April 22, 1970, and the video on the TV showed Bette Midler as a very sick Mother Earth. We have improved some things, but we are still using fossil fuels and our Earth is still warming. The oceans and rivers are full of plastic and other garbage.
“Each day we are blessed by people we’ll never know.” This was seen on the Calhoun Methodist Church sign.
The Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting Friday, April 28 at 1 p.m. at Farley’s in Calhoun on Main Street. You don’t have to dress up. Blue jeans or casual clothes are fine. If you want to dress up, that’s fine, too.
We passed by a children’s playground in the Henderson area, and my attention was caught by a John Deere tractor in it. A lot of the engine parts were gone, but the seat and steering wheel were there. It was surrounded by landscaping timbers and mulch, in case someone fell, and it was for children to play on.
“Remember, Jesus is never going to give you up, never gonna let you down.” This was seen on a Methodist Church sign in Henderson.
April is National Deaf History Month. A young girl, named Juliette Low, became deaf after a series of illnesses as a child, similar to what happened to Helen Keller. In 1911, in England, she met Sir Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Scouting Movement (Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Rover Scouts), whose sister Agnes created an offshoot for young girls called the Girl Guides.
Juliette Low brought the idea for the Girl Guides back to her hometown in Savannah and renamed them the Girl Scouts. She became the founder of the Girl Scouts in America. Today the Girl Scouts teaches empowerment, leadership and practical skills to over 1.8 million girls across the country.
“Prayer is what pushes the Kingdom of Darkness back.” My cousin, Megan, saw this on the New Unionville Baptist Church.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for Sunday services at 9:45 a.m. Come as you are. Brother Renner welcomes everyone. Just come on in. We are the white church on top of the Poplar Grove hill beside the three crosses.
Don’t those crosses look good, especially since they were cut, cross lap joint made, trimmed, screwed together, by two retired women. They did have to have a man help to get them into the ground.
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or leave a message or text me at 270-875-5317.
