We got a little taste of winter last Friday. I had just a tad over 4 inches in my yard. The main roads were clear, and our driveway was easy to maneuver, so we made it okay.
“It is hard to get in shape spiritually, if you only work out on Sunday!” This was seen on a Baptist church in Henderson.
I was so sorry to hear of the passing of my long-time neighbor and cousin, Harold West, who died Monday, Jan. 4 from cancer. He was buried Saturday in the Poplar Grove Cemetery. We grew up together since our houses were right across from each other, and we would catch the bus to Sacramento High School together. There were three of us kids in my family, two girls and one boy, and three in his family, two girls and one boy. I always played with Teresa, and my sister, Barbara, always played with Sharon. My brother, Billy, and Harold would always play together and get in trouble together. If Billy didn’t think of something mischievous to do, then Harold would. Of course, we girls never got in trouble! We spent a childhood together, and they were good times. Harold was one of the best men I ever knew. I will miss him greatly. Billy has been in Heaven for almost 16 years. So, he and Harold are probably walking around Heaven together and catching up on all the news!
I looked outside and the ground and feeders were covered by starlings! I grabbed a large empty aluminum cake pan, one of the cheap ones you get at Walmart, and stepped outside. I banged the aluminum pan on the deck railing. With a whoosh the starlings swooped up and away! In a couple of minutes, the blue jays, cardinals, chickadees and house finches came flying back. The starlings are not native to America, which is why they are such an uncontrollable problem. They come from England, brought by a man in the early part of the 20th century, because he wanted all the birds that Shakespeare wrote about to be here in America. Unfortunately, the most beautiful songbird in the world, the Nightingale, didn’t survive, but the starling did! The starlings are eaten in their native land and are considered a delicacy at restaurants. A friend of mine who was in the Air Force and stationed for a couple of years in England said they were some of the best tasting meat he had ever eaten.
Happy birthday wishes to Matthew Gunterman! He celebrated his birthday on Jan. 12!
Happy birthday wishes to Layne, Bryce and Skyler Logsdon! They will be celebrating their birthday on Jan. 15. The triplets are the children of Randall Logsdon.
The coyotes have certainly been yipping and howling on the hill behind me. Then they run down to the fields between my place and Lomer Ellis Jr.’s house and sound like they are having a party there. Then the other pack gets yipping over on the opposite hills, on the Pack Road, probably answering the first pack’s yipping. Some of the fields of sheep now have large white dogs, such as the Great Pyrenees, protecting them. Several coyotes in the area have met their demise by those guard dogs.
Happy birthday wishes to Colby Allen Logsdon! He will be another year older on Sunday, Jan. 16.
“Sometimes when I am having a bad day, I imagine God sitting beside me.” This is from the Sparks Methodist Church sign, in Nevada.
On the first day of January the length of daylight was 10 hours 3 minutes. On Jan. 30, the length of day will be 10 hours, 33 minutes. The days are slowly getting longer! By March 1, the length of daylight will be 11 hours, 28 minutes! So, on the average, we will be gaining about half an hour a month until June 20, which is the longest day of the year at 14 hours, 19 minutes! After that, we will again start losing one minute of daylight a day.
The most exciting news in many years is that the astronomers heard the “thud” from the “death dance” of two black holes, formerly stars, that collided. The noise was caused by the gravitational waves when they hit each other! They were “ripples in the fabric of space time,” and it was predicted by Albert Einstein 100 years ago in his Theory of Relativity.
“Do you know where you are going to spend eternity? That is a long time to not be sure!”
Everyone is invited to church services at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 5115 Kentucky 1155, Sacramento, at 9:45 a.m. this Sunday! There are two churches there, and we are the white one! Do you feel that life is getting you down? Don’t worry! Your lifeguard walks on water!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.