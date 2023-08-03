We just survived the hottest July on record.
“Even when I fail, God is unfailing.” This was on the sign at the Rumsey United Methodist Church.
Several people have mentioned that we need to have a Sacramento High School reunion before many more people have gone. Maybe we can have one next year.
Happy anniversary to my nephew Thad and his wife, Erin Willis, former members of Poplar Grove. They will be celebrating their 16th anniversary on Aug. 4.
“Jesus is there when darkness and sorrow surrounds me. He helps me through.” This was seen on a Methodist Church in Evansville.
I went outside late Sunday night because the raccoon was making a noise knocking some planks down. He does love getting into trouble. While I was out chasing him away, I saw a couple of falling stars streaking across the sky. The Perseids meteor shower will peak next week, but any night you should be able to see some.
I have been working (doing genealogy) on the Ray family. I’ve gone over to the Kentucky Room in the Daviess County Public Library on Frederica Street. They welcome everyone to come and use their Kentucky Room, which is a large room full of history and genealogy books. It’s on the right at the end of the building. It’s the best genealogy site in the area. I don’t have Ray blood, but they married into my Sandefur line, which is my mother’s line. A lady from Indiana asked me to do some research for her. I spend most of my spare time doing family research for people.
Happy birthday wishes to my nephew, Thad Willis. Thad will be celebrating his birthday on Monday, Aug. 7.
“This heat wave is temporary. Be certain you won’t face an eternal one.” Rosewood First Baptist Church.
In 2017, seven new species of ants joined the tree of life in their March toward global domination. This year, they have found three new species in South America. Ants have colonized almost every landmass on Earth, except for Antarctica. One new species collected in Taiwan, was described as being from the Stigmatomma genus of Dracula ants infamous for drinking the blood of their larvae, which are their babies.
“Praising my Savior all the day long.” This was seen at the Glenville Baptist Church.
They have a new invasive “tau” fly from Asia in California, that is prompting quarantines. They damage fruits and vegetables.
I saw some indigo buntings darting around in the paw-paw trees and on the feeders. They are a slender, quick little bird with feathers of a deep indigo blue.
The indigo bunting and the bluebird, which had brown on him, and the blue jay, which is bigger and kinda bossy, are the only birds with blue on them that come to our feeders. The grayish blue great blue heron stays around the lakes and ponds and ditches and goes after the frogs and fish rather than sunflower seeds.
“Do not wait for the hearse to take you to church.”
Prayers are requested for our long-time neighbor and friend, Ronnie Kittinger.
One of my favorite gospel groups, Consumed by Fire, will be at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame free outdoor stage on Aug. 4.
The cases of Covid have increased over the summer. Several people who thought they had a summer cold found out they had Covid.
Thanks to all the people who send me the church sign sayings.
“Why do I love Jesus so much? He gets me.” This was seen at a Baptist church in Nashville.
When we die, our bodies go to dust. But our soul lives forever. It is eternal. You have to decide as to where your soul will spent eternity. And doing nothing also means you have made a decision, maybe going where you don’t want to go.
Everyone is invited to join us at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. We usually get there a bit early so we can talk with the others and see what they have been doing this week.
The brown building is the Primitive Baptist Church, and the yellow building is their lunchroom, which is sitting on the old road. We’re the white building with the three crosses beside us (don’t they look great.) Brother Renner would love for you to stop by. Just come as you are, and come on in!
