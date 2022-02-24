I’m not ready to say spring is near, since we will be having very cold weather this week, and because we have about four more Sundays before the spring equinox, which is the first day of spring, but several people have seen robins on their yards.
Most of the robins don’t migrate but spend the cold weather in the wooden areas. When it starts getting warmer, they move into the open areas, like yards, where they can see and hear those worms digging in the earth.
Robins don’t really come to the bird feeders, but if any sunflower seeds fall down on the ground, sometimes they will find and eat them as they are hopping around.
The Fairview Presbyterian Church at the edge of Nashville, has this on its sign, “If you are looking for a sign from God to go to church, this is it!”
My daffodils are up about five inches, and they have buds on them. I can see the yellow color showing through the green. My crocuses, another spring bloomer, are up with lots of buds. There are also large buds on the dogwood tree, and the lilacs.
Someone said that the weatherman is calling for March to come in like a lion next week. The weather is calling for rain and storm, so it seems to be a lion.
Old folklore says that if so, we will have a stormy beginning of March, and then it will warm up and be Spring before the end of March! But we have had snow in March and April before, even after the stormy beginning. We haven’t had a good snow this year, but I can survive without it!
“The Ten Commandments are not Multiple Choice” was seen on a sign at a Church of Christ in Nashville.
Well, we have been given an assignment. That is, the women of our church have been given the assignment. The men wouldn’t do it. Each of us was given a straw hat with a wide brim and were told to decorate it however we want and make an Easter bonnet out of it. Then we have to wear it to church on Easter Sunday.
Now I haven’t worn a hat to church in a very long time! I’ve worn a straw hat while working out in the hot sun during the summer. My mother always wore a hat when I was little, like all the ladies did.
But as I grew up, that fashion went out of style. So now, I have to decorate a hat for Easter. We have until the third Sunday in April to come up with some kind of decorations.
This could be fun and challenging. It could also drive me crazy. I think I need my great-niece Jasmine, who is an artist. Or is that cheating?
What are farmers doing besides feeding the rest of us? A NASA satellite found some odd readings over the United States. Global warming proponents thought they were onto something. They were surprised to find this image was a manifestation or “result” of the force of farming in the United States. This satellite image shows the photosynthesis of America’s 100-million-acre corn crop. Further research found the U.S. corn crop, at its peak, produces 40% more oxygen than the Amazon rain forest. Thank you, farmers!
Sympathy to the family of Mary Alice Green Fulkerson, who passed away last Thursday, Feb. 17 at her home in Island. Alice was one of the sweetest women you could ever meet! She will be greatly missed.
She was the wife of Sherman “Snowball” Fulkerson and the mother of Steve Fulkerson, Leslie Gay Ellis, and Ronnie Fulkerson. She had 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild!
“God’s favorite word is ‘Come.’ ” This was seen on the Southside Christian Church, but the man who sent it didn’t say what city.
A couple of people have texted me about the constellation of Orion. The winter is when it is easiest to see it in the east soon after darkness falls.
It’s considered one of the winter constellation, but in the summer, it can be seen in the early mornings. Orion the hunter is one of the easiest to spot. It is one of the largest constellations and it has the three stars in his belt.
If the three stars make up his knife in his belt and the two bright stars below them are his knees, and the two bright stars which are above them are his shoulders, you can visualize the man standing in the heavens. His head is turned to the right, facing Taurus the Bull.
The head and horns of Taurus is the V-shape made of stars, and one of the stars in the V is very, very bright. On Taurus’s shoulder is a group of seven bright blue stars, or very hot stars, called the Seven Sisters.
And there are clouds in among the sisters where there are lots of new stars being born.
If you can imagine Orion with a bow and arrow, aiming toward that bull coming toward him, aiming just above that V, and that bright star, that is the spot that many, many people are watching and searching.
That is the spot in the sky where gravity, caused by another body such as a planet, maybe, is making a disturbance, such as waves. This is the spot where the next planet in our solar system is probably located.
They found some of the planets in our solar system by observing the way gravity of a body affects another body, such as planets.
My fellow teacher, Sandy Brown, sent this to me: If you get a phone call from some company saying that your bill is outstanding, just say “Thank you very much. I don’t often get compliments.” “It is better to be in a storm with Jesus, than anywhere else without Him.”
The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be 152 years old this year! The church was in a log cabin for many years, until it started to fall into ruin.
So, they decided to build a new building, located where the church is now. Later a basement was built under it, for dinners and to have another needed Sunday School room. The church used to be so crowded that we kids could sit on the windowsills with the windows opened during the summer!
Everyone is invited to church services at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 5115 Kentucky Highway 1155, Sacramento, at 9:45 a.m. this Sunday. There are two churches there and we are the white one. Do you feel that life is getting you down? Don’t worry! Your Lifeguard walks on water!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
