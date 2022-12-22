Christmas is almost here! And in little over a week, it will be 2023.
The birds have really covered the feeders. They really cleaned me out of sunflowers seeds. I saw birds I haven’t seen since last winter.
There were two Tree sparrows that showed up at the same time, and what looked to be a Chipping sparrow, but he moved so much I couldn’t get a good look at him.
The little chickadee is also a common visitor, and the same ones will keep coming to the same feeders. The chickadees have a group territory, which includes about a dozen birds, and will usually defend an area against outsiders. They may also move in groups with other species of birds as they search for food and water.
“A lot of kneeling will keep you in good standing.” This was seen on the South End Baptist Church outside of Sparks, Nevada.
Someone asked me about having another Sacramento High School reunion this next year, 2023, or the year after. But someone else didn’t think we would have enough people to come to make it worthwhile. I know my Class of 1970 has lost several people, as have the Class of 1969. Drop me a text or email about what you think. Should we have one or not?
“Stay prayed up!”
I haven’t heard the coyotes lately. They should have been yelping and howling sometime the past few weeks! They have probably been chased away by hunting.
Prayers are requested for Irene Longtine. So we need all you prayer warriors to pray for her.
This Saturday, Dec. 24, is my Aunt Bonnie’s birthday in Heaven. She taught at Sacramento High School for many years.
She was my “second mother.”
But I knew that if “us kids” started getting the giggles or whispering too loud while sitting in the back pew in Poplar Grove Church, either she or Alice Marie Davis would turn and look at us. That’s all it took. Quietness would overtake us.
We would sit still, like a mouse! At least for a while. My mother would be playing on the piano and never knew we were being naughty. Daddy couldn’t see us where he was sitting. Ah! Sweet memories.
“Whoever is praying for snow, please stop!” A friend saw this church sign in Indianapolis.
Many thanks to the person who left a bag of plastic tops for me at my church. It was hanging from the doorknob!
My Captain William Rowan Chapter of the D.A.R. collects plastic tops from everything, and sends them to the National Office of the Daughters of the American Revolution. They send them to one of the Indian schools that the D.A.R. sponsor.
They make benches and chairs out of them. If you don’t know how to start looking for your Revolutionary War patriot, contact me and I can help you.
The Kentucky Room in the Daviess County Public Library on Frederica Street in Owensboro is a great place to do research.
They are open late most days and have lots of records. I am working on two people’s lines right now. One of them is a cousin, so I just have to connect her to me, using proofs such as birth and death certificates, marriages, wills, and sometimes deeds.
“The greatest news ever heard came from a stable stall!” This was seen in Nashville.
My niece, Keila Lynn Willis Fulkerson, had her birthday yesterday. I won’t talk about the milestone, because I passed it myself a long time ago! Love you, Keila. Hope you have many more.
Everyone is welcome to join us at 9:45 a.m. at the white church on the hill, which is the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, this Sunday, which is Christmas. What a great day to be at church. We will be having communion and sharing in the Lord’s love.
