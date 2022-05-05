Don’t forget Mother’s Day is this Sunday!
They are asking for people to take down their bird feeders for the next few weeks because of the bird flu, or at least not fill them up to keep birds from congregating around them and contaminating the feeders.
It has been identified in counties around Lexington, but they are afraid it is spreading all through Kentucky. At least one man has contacted the virus. The birds have plenty to eat in the wild right now, so they will not be hungry.
“The reason I am old and wise is because God protected me when I was young and stupid.” This was sent to me by a lady in Lexington.
The hummingbirds are here! I have only seen one, but lots of others throughout Kentucky have spotted them. More will be arriving in the next few weeks, and the ones here will probably move on to the northern states and Canada.
The hummers are not at high risk of contacting the bird flu, because they don’t congregate as much as the other birds and are not as likely to contaminate the feeders, according to Dr. Victoria Hall of the University of Minnesota Raptor Center, who has been studying the bird flu.
But she recommends people pause their use in areas with the flu. We don’t have any cases reported yet, but it could happen any day. So, I’m going to wait and not put my feeders out for a while.
I saw this in a magazine. “Dear God, Let it rain, Let it rain, Let it rain — somewhere else! How about California!”
Did you know that the term “pothole” comes from 18th century England when potters would dig holes in the middle of the road for clay?
“After the Rapture, who will change the sign? Will you?” This Baptist Church sign was seen in California.
May is Military Appreciation Month. It raises awareness and encourages the celebration of and appreciation for those who currently serve and those who have served in the U.S. armed forces. May has six national observances that highlight the contributions of military members. They are National Loyalty Day, which was on May 1, Public Service Recognition Week from May 1-7, Military Spouse Appreciation Day is on May 6, Victory in Europe Day is on May 8, Armed Forces Week is from May 15-21, which leads up to Armed Forces Day on May 21 and Memorial Day on May 30.
This was seen on a church sign in Florida, “Salvation Guaranteed — or all sins refunded.”
Happy birthday wishes to Lana Sue Ross Wathan. She will be having a birthday on May 9. Happy birthday, Cuz!
The Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution had their April meeting on April 29 at Farley’s on Main Street in Calhoun.
The fabulous speaker was Carla Durbin Troutman, who talked about several female friends who are widowers and who have formed a group to seek friendship and encouragement and who supports the ministry of Christ.
They get together every month and have a variety of activities and trips and enjoy lunch together and even had a tea! They have started a Women’s Bible study group as it relates to widows.
They plan on going to the Owensboro Botanical Garden this month, and to Preservation Station in the fall. Carla’s email is dcwdurbin@gmail.com if you are a widow and are interested in joining her group.
A friend saw this on a church sign, “Jesus more than likes you,” and below it was a hand with a bloody nail hole in it!
The baby lambs are getting pretty frisky in some of the fields. So are a neighbor’s little puppies. I’m glad spring is here. Farmers are working in their fields and hopefully getting crops planted, if it’s not too wet.
Everyone is invited to services at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 9:45 a.m. We would love to have you. If you haven’t been to church for a while, this is the place to come. We are the white church building on the hill, with our three wooden crosses beside us. Two women made them. Don’t they look good!
The Primitive Baptist Church is the brown building. The third building there is their yellow lunchroom, which sits in the old road. You can still see the old road about a hundred feet behind the lunchroom, and at least 10 feet deep. It’s filled with briars and saplings now. It was the regular highway before they decided to build a new road and make it straighter and numbered it Kentucky Highway 1155.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
