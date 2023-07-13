Some people in Connecticut were attacked in their tent by a bobcat. They killed it, and of course, it had rabies. I have never seen a bobcat, except in pictures. But I heard one years ago when a group of us were searching for arrowheads in a large wooded area that had a shallow but 60-foot wide rock bottom stream going through it and lots of cliff shelters and small caves. There were eight of us who had come to that spot in Hardin County, in a van. My friend was friends with the owner and had his permission. We had been there three or four hours, and we were taking a break from digging in the cave shelters and were playing in the stream and eating snacks we had brought. We could hop from low rock to low rock in the stream and not get our shoes wet. We were splashing each other and cooling off. Then we were going to climb those cliffs with our spelunking gear and see what was on top.
All of a sudden, there was a scream. It was high-pitched, but it was not human. It was so close. It lasted for a long time, it seemed. It seemed to echo in and around the cliffs and walls. One of the guys said that was a bobcat. You never saw a group of people move so fast. We left behind an insulated shoulder bag of bottles of water and food and probably some tools. We took off out of the woods and had to cross a couple of fields and fences, taking the long way back, to the van. Two of the four girls were crying (no, not me). A couple of the guys who were from the city looked kinda red-eyed and white-faced. That was the most scared we had ever been while out on a arrowhead search. My heart was racing, but I’m a farm girl. I’m tough. But we never went back to that place.
“They know we are Christian by our clothes, by our clothes. They know we are Christian by our clothes!” This was seen on a Baptist church sign in Atlanta, Georgia.
Happy belated birthday wishes to Jennifer Igleheart. She celebrated her birthday on July 11.
The McLean County News comes out on Thursdays, but we have to get our news in early Monday afternoon. So please be sure and get it to me on time or it won’t make that week’s paper.
There will be a Winstead-Dempsey Reunion at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Henderson. It’s located at 5 S. Green St. off Kentucky Highway 60. If you need more directions, text me. We plan on attending. The Winstead line goes back to Samuel Winstead, who owned a large estate in Virginia in the colonial days of America. I come from Samuel’s son, also called Samuel, and his grandson, Samuel III. The Winstead family came through the Gap to Henderson County early in it’s history. My grandmother’s (Mary Ann Brown who married Billie Sandefur) mother was Mary Frances Winstead, who married Willis Harvey Brown.
“On the average, over 10,000 people, worldwide, die every day. One fate awaits us all, but there are two destinations to choose from before we reach the afterlife. Which one are you choosing?” This was seen on a Baptist church sign in Nashville.
Tuesday, July 4, was the hottest day ever recorded globally, according to data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction. But that will be changing and probably soon because of climate change and the El Niño that will hit us.
“Who you are is defined by “whose” you are.” This was seen on a Methodist church sign in Henderson.
Happy belated birthday to Mary Durbin Hancock, who celebrated her birthday on July 12.
We went into the barn to check on some stuff, and my sister moved a tote. Whish! Something flew up and before we could move, we were both stung by wasps. She was stung on her arm, and I got stung right above my knee. I hadn’t been stung for over 20 years. I had forgotten how much they hurt. She did have some baking soda in her emergency kit, so we made a paste with water and put it on the stings. We did survive.
“To err is human, To arrr is pirate.” This was seen by a person who still can’t stop laughing, at the Church of Christ in Providence.
You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for church services this Sunday. That’s the white church on the hill. Services are at 9:45 a.m. and everyone is welcome. Come as you are. Put on your tennis shoes and jeans and T-shirt and come on and join us. We are all one small family, and we would love for you to join us.
