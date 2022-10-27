The below freezing wind and air it brought at the beginning of last week reminded everyone that winter is coming soon, even though it’s still a little less than two months away.
The Farmer’s Almanac is saying this winter will be a “shake, shiver, and shovel winter.” I haven’t gone below the hill to grab some persimmon seeds to check inside the seed yet. It’s an old folktale that if you crack open the seed and the embryonic root, or the embryo, is shaped like a spoon or shovel, it means a snowy winter. In other words, you will be shoveling a lot! I started to go last week to get some, but there was an ocean of blackberry briars to wade through. I thought, “Don’t think so!” At least not without my long pruners.
“Forgiveness is to swallow when you want to spit.” Yes, a man sent this to me. He saw it at the Stoney Point United Methodist Church, somewhere in Texas.
This season’s flu is already causing problems across the states, especially in children. One state that borders us has it bad: Tennessee. I got my flu shot several weeks ago! I do not want to get sick.
“Hope is the wind at your back. Faith is the wind under your wings.” The lady who sent this to me saw the sign in Evansville.
Last week, my sister and I got our final virus booster, as of now, which helps protects us against the COVID and the new strains that have mutated and are worse than the other ones! I hate being sick! But worse than being sick is the thought that if I don’t wear a mask and don’t take the vaccines, what if I contacted the virus and didn’t know it for a couple of days? What if I gave it to a child or infant or elderly person who then got sick, and died. That would be much worse than me dying.
“Follow the Leader who follows Christ!” I saw this on the Rumsey United Methodist Church sign.
We change our clocks backwards the first Sunday in November. Fall back. That means it will be getting darker an hour earlier in the evening. Doctors are always worrying about people becoming more depressed in the winter with the darkness, and then we change our clocks to make it even darker early, just in time for the leaves to fall!
Happy birthday wishes to Kathryn Young. She is celebrating her birthday on Nov. 2.
“Let it go and Let it be.” This was seen by a former teacher friend who I taught with for many years. She and her husband moved to Florida after retirement. She had the sense to get out of Florida before the hurricane hit.
An asteroid is one of those big rocks that travel in an orbit around the sun between Mars and Jupiter. They are believed to be a planet that got too close to the gravitational pull of Jupiter and it broke into thousands of pieces, some of them large enough to land a spaceship on. Most of the larger ones are named, or identified, with a number.
Who is the only movie star to have an asteroid named after him? It’s Tom Hanks! The name of the asteroid is “12818TomHanks”.
“My Lord and Savior is a Jew. His name is Jesus!” This was seen on a Methodist Church in Houston, Texas.
Happy birthday wishes to Daniel Boone. He was born on Nov. 2, 1734. He traveled in the footsteps of Dr. Thomas Walker and John Finley, and he became more famous than either of them because someone wrote about him.
“You can’t enter Heaven unless Jesus enters you.” This was seen at the New Hope Southern Baptist Church.
The Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Friday, Oct. 21 at Farley’s Bed and Breakfast in Calhoun. We had a new prospective member join us. She is still working on her papers proving her descent from a Revolutionary patriot. We were helping her with what she still needed and where to look for information, such as birth certification proving relation between two generations, and marriage records and wills.
I am also helping a lady who does not know if she is descended from a Revolutionary Patriot. She wants to join the DAR, but she needs a Patriot. That can include someone who fought the British on land, on the ocean, or in the swamp, or someone, like one of my heroes, who wasn’t able to fight because he was too old. But he gave supplies such as food and munitions to the American soldiers. They gave him a receipt for the supplies, but he never tried to get the money for it. That piece of paper said he was a hero. If the British had known what he did, he could have been killed, his family killed, his property and home and business burned to the ground. They were heroes! It’s great to know that your ancestor was a hero! The blood of a hero flows in my veins.
“Need a lifeguard? Ours walks on water!” This was seen at the Dayspring Community Church, outside of Houston, Texas.
You are invited to join us at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. We are at 5112 Kentucky Highway 1155 in Sacramento. It’s the white church on the hill with the cemetery surrounding us, and the three crosses beside us! We also have a bit smaller cross, but still over 6-feet tall, inside the church that I tried to purchase at a yard sale in Sacramento! It had words and phrases all over it, like “Jesus Saves”. The man said he didn’t sell things like that so he said I could have it. He was so nice! It’s in the sanctuary so everyone can see it.
The Primitive Baptist Church is the brown church, and it’s address is 5176 Kentucky Highway 1155 in Sacramento. The yellow building beside it is its lunchroom.
Yes, the website “Find-a-grave” is incorrect. They have us in Calhoun. One poor man drove around Calhoun, and up and down the streets and side roads for four hours, trying to find us.
