I have been seeing a few swallowtail butterflies feeding off the old bananas and strawberry leavings that I dump in the garden for them. I also bought some white sand to put in a large pan along with water, so they can lick the nutrients from the sand. It will be like a puddle in the ground after a rain, and the butterflies all gather to lick the wet nutrients. They love that!
The highway tractor hit my mailbox several months ago. It’s the one that is beside the road that goes down to my old house. Then a storm came and finished knocking it down. So I will have to get another one put up!
Then the highway department mowing tractor was mowing the ditches and decided to mow around the highway side of the pond, cutting down milkweed plants and other flowers, which was way beyond the distance they own.
Then he decided to go onto my yard, far away from the ditch, and cut along the patch of milkweed I had growing there that was covered with baby butterflies (caterpillars) and cut up the little white metal fence that was there! He drove over the bricks that were lying beside the milkweeds but didn’t hurt them. I found three baby caterpillars in the grass and put them (while wearing gloves) on some of the plant leaves that were left. There are many milkweeds left, thankfully!
“77th Annual Fish Fry! Yummy Homemade Desserts! Our Cod is an Awesome Cod!” This was seen at the Fairview Presbyterian Church in Springfield, Tennessee!
I saw a bird hanging onto some weeds by the pond, which was about twice the size of a Blue Jay. I grabbed my binoculars and saw that it was a “Least Bitten,” which is a small Heron or water bird found in ponds and or creeks. They are not as common as they were 10 years ago. I used to see them pretty often sitting on a branch or weed sticking up out of the water. It camouflages itself by having its head straight up, looking like a weed! If you didn’t know what to look for, you would never see one.
“If God had a refrigerator, your picture would be on it!” This was seen on the Heritage Christian Church at the edge of Spades, Nevada.
Happy birthday wishes to Cheri Styles. She is celebrating her birthday on July 24.
“If they can ban books, we can ban assault rifles.” This was seen on a Baptist Church sign outside of Wichita, Kansas.
All the rain we have had made mosquitoes lay a lot of eggs in every little drop of water they find. A female mosquito will mate, take a blood meal (that’s fancy talk for it bites a person or animal) which is digested by the female and used to make eggs. They lay eggs, which become wiggly larvae, that turns into pupae, and then they come crawling out of the water as a full adult mosquito. This cycle takes two weeks. That means dump the pet bowls or flower saucers every week and put in fresh water! Or I buy those mosquito “doughnuts” at Lowe’s that you put in water bowls to prevent the wiggles from maturing! It doesn’t bother other animals such as pets and you don’t have to keep emptying water bowls.
“ To get to Heaven, it’s Who you know.” This was seen at the Rumsey United Methodist Church.
Mosquitoes can walk up walls and walk on water because they have special foot pads with stiff bristles that help it stick to ceilings and walls! They also have small grooves containing pockets of air covering their legs, which keeps them from sinking and lets them walk on water!
“Don’t worry. Jesus has us.” This was seen on a Methodist Church sign in Kansas City.
A lot of people in Poplar Grove and McLean County come from the family line of Winstead, through the Sandefur line. Samuel Winstead owned a plantation in South Carolina and his descendants came through the Gap and ended up in Ohio County, McLean County and Henderson County. There will be a gathering of the Winsteads and their kinfolks, the Dempseys, on Aug. 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at S. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5 South Green St. in Henderson. Lunch at 12 and bring a dish or dessert.
Robert Allen Winstead married Elizabeth Frances Brown, which is my line. George Marshall Dempsey married Martha Ellen Jewell, which is the Dempsey link. If you have any questions, you can contact Gisele Purdy at 270-844-2105, and leave your number if she’s not there. Gisele is, of course, my cousin, so I plan on being there! Hope all other cousins, even if you are not sure how you fit in, will come! We want to meet you and share information.
Everyone is invited to hear Brother Wally Renner this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. at Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. That’s the white church beside the three crosses! We don’t care if you are vacationing in the area and only have shorts and t-shirts! You are welcome to visit and worship Jesus with us.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
