March is Red Cross Month.
I saw a robin last week. It was hopping around the ground below the old swing set where I hang the tray feeders. Robins stay here year round but they are only found in the woods and deep brush where they hide from the winter cold. They eat bug eggs and insects that are hidden in the bark of trees, and the seeds that hang onto bushes over winter. They only come out to be seen when the ground warms up and the worms come to the surface and bugs come out.
“What part of “Thou Shalt Not…” don’t you understand?” This was seen on the Church of Christ in Nashville.
I went out to fill up the feeders again, and stopped to watch the birds ignore me and go after the seeds. Then I heard another songbird, and was looking around when I saw a little goldfinch clinging to the side of a sunflower head that I had fastened to a post holding another feeder. He would grab a seed and eat it, then sing and sing before he grabbed another one. He was still olive drab but it won’t be too long before he starts getting his bright golden feathers.
I’ve been busy working on the genealogy of the Ray family of Poplar Grove for a lady in Indiana. Her family moved north over a hundred years ago, and she was wanting to connect with the Ray families here. My great-aunt married a Ray and they are both buried at Poplar Grove. So I have a lot, or rather my mother had a lot of information on the Ray families. Mother used to go to the Ray reunion every year until it stopped meeting because so many people had passed away.
I am also working on the fourth edition of the Sandefur book, “They Crossed the Green River,” that my mother and I did back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. It will be an update and revision of the last one.
That reminds me; do people who went to Sac want to have a Sacramento High School reunion of all grades? Let me know. You can text me, call me, or email me, or you can leave a note on the Poplar Grove Church door. It’s the white building beside the three crosses.
This was seen at the Harmony Baptist Church in Kansas, “Brand New Sign. Same Loving God.”
It seems that March may be coming in like a Lion. They had tornadoes across the midwest and just strong winds in Kentucky (Thank you, Jesus!). So, that sounds like it was not a Lamb but a Lion! So, if the old saying is correct, March will be going out like a Lamb.
“Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” This was seen on a sign at the Clarkson Baptist Church, and it’s also found in Hebrews 11:1, and is one of my favorites.
On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, there will be an annular solar eclipse that will cross the United States and go all the way to South America. The annular solar eclipse begins in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and ends in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT. We will see about 50% of it here in Kentucky. it will not be a total eclipse. There will also be a total eclipse which will be about 13 months from now. But this eclipse in October will cover most of the sun, but will still leave an outside ring visible because the moon is too close to us to cover the sun completely.
“Church is not a Museum for Saints. It is a Hospital for Sinners!” This was seen on the Plank Road Baptist Church in Houston.
Don’t forget we “Spring Forward” our clocks on Sunday, March 12. Be sure to do it before you go to bed Saturday night so you won’t forget and be late for church on Sunday morning.
“Gut feelings are from Guardian Angels!” This was seen on a road sign in Texas. It had two metal posts and the metal sign which was about two feet tall and three feet wide. It really got her attention.
I am sorry to report that Brother Wally Renner had to be in Lebanon, Missouri, last week to attend the funeral of his sister-in-law, Evelyn Renner, the wife of his brother, Jim. Prayers are requested for the family.
Elder Roy Villines brought the message at church last Sunday. The music was sung and played by the Statler Brothers, courtesy of their CD.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Come as you are. Jesus loves you no matter what you are wearing, or even if you have never been to church before!
