Spring is almost here! This Sunday, March 20, at 10:33 a.m. central time, the equinox will occur, and spring will begin.
That means the sun shines directly on the celestial equator and the length of day and night are almost the same.
You may hear a very large boom as the Sun passes over the equator. I told a lady that once and she really believed me. I tried to tell my third graders that once, but they said I was silly and that wasn’t true.
No, there is no noise when the sun crosses the celestial equator. Actually, the sun doesn’t cross anything. It appears that way, just like it appears to rise and set in the sky, but it is really the Earth that does the moving.
Because our Earth’s axis has a tilt of 23 and 1/2 degrees, we have the seasons. Different areas of Earth point toward, or away, from the sun at different times of the year. We are really closest to the sun in winter and farther away in summer.
Someone is still in Florida, because she saw a sign on a Baptist Church somewhere in the Panhandle, “You have one new friend request from: Jesus.” The other sign she saw was funny, but I’m not putting it in my news. Several people would be calling me about it. Plus, my mother would not like it.
I am well aware that Jesus rode a certain animal into Jerusalem on Psalm Sunday, and it also refers to a part of your anatomy that needs to be in church on Sunday. But I’m still not going to put it in my news. But it was funny!
Today is March 17, which is St. Patrick’s Day! Be sure and wear green or you’ll be pinched. I guess kids still do that. They did when I was teaching school. I had shamrocks made of construction paper and safety pins for the kids to take home.
They were to fasten it on their shirts or blouses before they got on the bus on St. Patrick’s Day so they wouldn’t get pinched in case they didn’t have green clothing to wear.
“Under the same management for more than 2,000 years!” This was seen on a Church of Christ sign in Sparks, Nevada.
The city of Chicago was not going to dye their Chicago River green because of so many cases of Covid and deaths. But the city surprised its residents by announcing last Saturday morning they were dying the river that morning.
They took everyone by surprise by turning their River green for St. Patrick’s Day! They are not going to gather for a parade, but everyone is enjoying the river. The tradition started in 1962 with a dye plumbers used to test for leaks in pipes.
Now, the city uses a more environmentally friendly powder made from vegetables. The powder is actually orange, and the fact it turns the water green led to the locals calling it “leprechaun dust.”
The recipe is a closely held secret.
“Exercise daily! Walk with the Lord!” This was seen on a Methodist Church sign in Chattanooga!
The use of masks has been letting up recently, even though people from McLean County are still dying from COVID. I am still wearing mine because I sure don’t want the virus. The pandemic has killed more than 950,000 people in the United States in the last two years. Use of commercial tobacco products kills about 500,000 people a year. It seems some people are more concerned with making money than saving lives.
“Less Hate, More Pancakes!” was on the sign at the St. Mark’s Anglican Church.
The frogs were out singing again Thursday night. I thought they would have already been back in their beds because it was a bit cold. But they were singing up a storm in the pond. I heard a couple of screech owls talking to each other in the trees behind my house. They can really make the hair on your neck rise.
“Brand New Sign. Same Loving God” was on the church sign at the Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church outside of Lexington.
The Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting on Friday, April 29, at 1 p.m. at Farley’s Bed and Breakfast on Main Street in Calhoun. We hope all members and prospective members will plan to attend.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Come as you are! Wear your blue jeans and sneakers and t-shirt or overalls and come on! Jesus loves you just as you are. Remember Jesus is your Get-out-of-Hell-free card.
Prayer is requested for the people in Ukraine.
The lady who called and asked if I was still working on genealogy, yes I am. I am still working on several people’s family trees. Please call or text me. The recording cut off before you got all of your email in there.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
