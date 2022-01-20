I was thankful that we missed the snow last weekend, but a lot of kids and adults were disappointed.
I know two little girls, and their father (my nephew, Thad, and his two girls!) who had bought new snow sleds for our first snowstorm of the season.
They were upset about no snow on Friday and Saturday. But there was enough snow early Monday morning that they had several hours of snow play time after they woke up. And I’m sure there will be another one coming sometime this winter.
“A truly thankful heart comes from a close relationship with God” seen on the Calhoun Christian Church sign.
The birds were out in force this week and emptied the feeders in a short time. There were a couple of towhees hopping around in the ground, and three male Cardinals.
Then an Indigo Bunting hopped around at the feeders and was singing up a storm! I often see them darting around in the trees and bushes. They are a slender, quick little bird with his feathers a deep indigo blue, and a few black feathers on his wings.
I once saw an Indigo Bunting in some foxtails at the edge of my garden. He was slipping in and out of the weeds, holding onto the stalks. He was chirping merrily so he was apparently happy to have found some food. The Bunting was eating the seeds on the heads of the foxtails.
He fluttered up and grabbed a seed head, then fell back down onto a stem, still holding onto the seed head. While he was holding onto the stalk with one leg, he used the other leg to grab the seed head and hold it while he ate the seeds. All the while he was eating, he was singing! Again and again, he did this little trick until he apparently had eaten his fill and flew off.
We have three birds with blue on them in our area. The indigo bunting, the bluebird which also has brown on him, and one of my favorites is the blue jay, which has blue and white. Yay! Go Sacramento Blue Jays. Oops. That just kinda slipped out.
“It wasn’t the apple on the tree. It was the pair beneath.” This was seen on the Rumsey United Methodist Church sign.
Our Milky Way galaxy, like most distant galaxies we see in God’s vast universe, has a supermassive black hole at its heart! The black hole has a mass of some four million suns.
It’s like it had four million suns and they were all pushed together in one. That makes the gravity so strong that light cannot escape but is swallowed up by it. The black hole has been flaring, irregularly from day to day, which makes it unpredictable.
“New Year, New Beginning, Same God!” This Baptist Church sign was seen by my cousin in Nevada.
NASA has completed the major deployment of the James Webb Space Telescope, but there will be many more minor adjustments as the telescope moves away from the Earth. They will also be spending several months aligning the optics and mirrors. As of this past weekend, the Webb telescope is 821,952 miles away from Earth. It has many more miles to go.
“What part of Thou Shalt Not... Don’t you understand?” This was the Western Hills Methodist Church in California.
The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church was formed on Nov. 23, 1870, according to the Session Book I (1870-1895). The old log cabin that was used as a community church once stood in the cemetery which was designated as the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Old Section. It was written that way in the McLean County Cemetery Book Volume 2.
The other section was designated as Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery, New Section. The Primitive Baptist Cemetery is on both sides and the back section of the Primitive Baptist Church. The cemetery that is on the side where the large oak tree once stood, now gone in a storm, is called the Front Section. It has all been incorporated into the Poplar Grove Cemetery, Inc.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Heaven is a pure place. Sin cannot enter. You cannot enter Heaven if you have sinned.
That leaves only one place for you to go when you die. But everyone sins. We are only human. But you can say you are sorry for your sins, ask Him for forgiveness, and for Jesus to come into your heart and change you and to save your soul! Jesus will forgive you if you are sincere, and your name will be written on the Lamb’s Book of Life! If you belong to Jesus, then you will be Heaven-bound.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.