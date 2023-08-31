August is almost over and September will take its place, with Labor Day as the first holiday. The stores have Halloween candy and Thanksgiving decorations out. A weather person on the news on my phone actually said, “Christmas is 4 months away.”
“There is no greater pleasure on Earth than to gaze up at the stars and realize how small we are. And yet, the Good Book says that the creator of the universe cares for us. Isn’t that profound?” This was seen on a Baptist Church sign in Smyna Beach, Virginia.
Happy birthday wishes for Ronnie Kittinger. He is celebrating his birthday on Sept. 1.
“One fate awaits us all, but there are two destinations to choose from before we reach the afterlife.”
Happy birthday wishes to Chera Logsdon. She’s my cousin because she married a Logsdon. She’s celebrating her birthday on Sept. 6.
“Need a life guard? Ours walks on water.”This was seen on the Valiant Church of God Church sign.
Does anyone remember when we had the “Fort Vienna Days” several years ago? It was at Myer Creek Park, and there was a band that we could hear all over the park. There was lots of food and soft drinks for people. I remember buying a cola of some kind. Now I only drink water and milk, so it was before 2016. It had farm equipment there for showing and I think they had a pulling contest of some kind. I bought a T-shirt that had “Fort Vienna Days” on it, and I wore it the other day.
“Faith is like muscle. It grows stronger through exercise.”
Back in the days of Daniel Boone and when Indians still roamed this area, before Kentucky became a state, the people would hide in Fort Vienna for safety. It was not a fort like John Wayne’s wooden fort. It was seven tunnels back into the hillside and the rock that covered the hill kept the Indians from digging down to reach them. It had a palisade wall in front to keep Indians out and the settlers’ cattle inside. The Green River was in front so they had plenty of water. During the Civil War, the Union soldiers had camps and tents all over the hillside. They hid their supplies inside the tunnels. Some time after the Civil War, the tunnels were filled in and the area in front was used as crop land. There is a marker close to the highway, that is surrounded on three sides with a metal fence, which was placed there by the Daughters of the American Revolution. It is being cleaned and fixed up by Gary Tunget this summer. But it has been so hot, he may have waited for fall. It’s on First Street, and you go under the bridge toward the locks, and close to where the steps are where you used to go up the hill to Ms. Annie Sandefur’s place. It’s easily seen on the right, and is in a small field and surrounded by grass now. You can park on the left of the highway and get out to read the marker. It looks like a large tombstone.
“Sin is expensive. Who’s paying for yours?” This was seen at the Clays Mill Road Baptist Church outside of Nashville.
It seems that a lot of armadillos (that’s right — armadillos that are originally from South America) have traveled up the Mississippi River on barges. They have been seen crawling around on barges of gravel and rock as it is moving through the water. Many of the armadillos are in Tennessee and Kentucky and Indiana now. They don’t like cold weather, so hopefully this winter will drive them back to the south.
My nephew, Thad, and his family went to Indianapolis last weekend to a dirt bike race. They saw groups of armadillos. They were warned to not get close to them. Do not eat or even touch them. They can carry many diseases, including leprosy.
“Many a man saves everything but his soul.” This was seen at the Church of God Warrior in Oklahoma.
My orange butterfly weeds in my flower bed are in full bloom. They are also called Indian Paintbrush and the wild ones are often seen in the fields and by the side of the roads. It’s almost impossible to transplant one of the wild ones because the tap root is so long. That’s the reason why they are drought-resistant. I ordered several of them year before last from a company who raises them from seed, and planted them for the butterflies.
The Annual Trail of Tears PowWow is in Hopkinsville on Sept. 9 and 10. The gates open at 10 a.m.The Indian dancing and the flute playing is astounding. I plan on going again this year, and I’m getting whatever that guy was cooking. It looked like a bread of some kind, and the smell was bringing people to his wagon. I got tired of waiting and left. This time I’m going to stay as long as it takes.
“Satan does not make people leave the church. Christians do. Satan only waits with open arms.”
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Kentucky Highway 1155 in Poplar Grove. It used to be called Faith, and if you have an old map it is probably called that. Now our mailing address is Sacramento.
Our service starts at 9:45 a.m. which is earlier than the Primitive Baptist Church right next to ours. Ours is the white one with the three crosses beside it. The ones who made those crosses were driven by the Spirit of Jesus to make them. And also by their mother who wanted crosses there many years ago.
