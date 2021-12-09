We certainly had a bad storm on Sunday night.
I could hear the wind blowing and the rain pounding on the roof and against the windows. When daylight came, I could see all my lawn chairs blown over and some tree branches blown across the yard, but no severe damage.
Text from Sandy Brown: “I hear about people my age out there climbing mountains. I feel good about myself if I get both legs in my pants without losing my balance.” Sandy and I taught school together for more years than I like to think about.
This was seen on a church sign close to Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Tennessee,” Life without God is like an unsharpened pencil — no point.”
There were two red-wing blackbirds that visited my tray feeder last week. They were there several times within a couple of hours, eating and singing, and then they were gone and I didn’t see them again. They are so pretty and they are some of our native songbirds, therefore they are not pests like the starlings.
The goldfinches and house finches and the English sparrows have really been emptying the sunflower feeders. There are dozens of them, chattering away on the fence and jockeying to get a foothold on the feeders.
Someone told me they had to run by Rural King in Owensboro to get some more thistle seed for the goldfinches. I don’t use thistle seed because it has gone up so high in price. I only use black oil sunflower seeds. The goldfinches and house finches like the sunflower seeds just as well.
There have been a lot of birds at the feeders, and I have been going through a lot of sunflower seeds lately. A lot of the birds are one of the most common and one of the prettiest birds, even though the name isn’t that pretty! It is the house finch.
It is a songbird, like the other finches, and it loves to jump around from feeder to feeder and it just sings and chatters its little heart out, so it is a joy to have around.
It used to be a bird that was kept in cages back in the 1930s and 1940s. then someone let some loose, or maybe they escaped somehow. So now they are pretty common.
They like being around houses, which is where they got their name. The male has a reddish or raspberry colored cap on its head and a bright raspberry colored on the front of the head and the bib. It has brown streaks on its underparts. The female has grayish brown streaked back and underparts.
Some of the other native sparrows have also been visiting the feeders. The song sparrow has brownish and grayish streaks, and the White-crowned Sparrow has white streaks on its head.
Others are the white-throated sparrow which has stripes of yellow on both sides of its head, and the American tree sparrow which has a rufous, or a reddish-brown cap. The goldfinch comes by often and they are a joy to listen to as they sing so prettily!
I have been a long-time bird watcher and I know most of our Kentucky birds. But we heard one the other night, way after deep darkness had fallen, that was downright creepy! No, it wasn’t a screech owl, which made the hair on the back of my neck rise the first time I heard one back when I was about twelve! It scared the daylights out of me.
My mother said it was a little bitty bird called a screech owl! We hear a couple of them down the hill almost every night. This wasn’t any kind of an owl. At first, I wasn’t even sure if it was a bird but at the end of the cry, there was a “warble” that made me think it was a bird.
On Dec. 9-10, look westward following sunset for the moon visiting Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter in turn. The Moon’s crescent fills out as it appears higher in the sky each evening over the course of the week.
Enjoy the view of dazzling Venus as the “evening star” while it lasts, though. Our cloud-covered neighbor planet will sink ever closer to the horizon during the month, disappearing for most of us by New Years’. It’ll reappear in late January as a morning planet preceding the sunrise and won’t be back in evening skies until December of next year.
There’s a recently discovered comet on its way into the inner solar system that might be worth trying to observe. It’s known as Comet Leonard, and it will be at its closest to Earth on Dec. 12, just a couple of weeks before it reaches its closest distance from the sun.
During the first couple of weeks of December, Comet Leonard can be found in the east before sunrise, passing between Arcturus and the handle of the Big Dipper.
It approaches the horizon right around the time of its closest approach to Earth, meaning it’ll likely be brighter but more challenging to observe. It then switches over to being an evening object after around Dec. 14, for just a little while after the Sun sets — as it begins its long-haul outward from the Sun again, slowly fading in brightness.
The Geminid meteors are also a highlight of December skies each year. This year’s meteor shower peaks overnight on Dec. 13-14. Apart from the weather, the phase of the Moon is usually the main factor in whether a meteor shower will have good viewing any given year. This year, the moon will be almost 80% full at the peak of the Geminids, which isn’t ideal.
However, that bright moon will set somewhere around 2 a.m. wherever you’re located, leaving a couple of hours for meteor watching before dawn. They will be radiating from high in the west but can hit our atmosphere and burn up anywhere in the sky!
Winter begins on Dec. 21, just a few days before Christmas. I feel that we have already had a taste of winter, from that cold spell we had earlier. I’m getting all kinds of Spring catalogs with seeds, plants and bulbs in them.
They are asking everyone to either cut the ear loops in your masks or pull them lose when you throw them away. The masks are ending up in waterways and rivers and in the ocean! Animals and birds can get caught in the loops and become entrapped.
“Work for Jesus. The retirement benefits are great!” This was seen on a Baptist church in Daviess County.
You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:46 a.m. That’s the white church on the hill. We usually get there a few minutes early so we can visit with the others and enjoy the fellowship.
You are welcome to visit us and you can sit by me! We have extra masks that have Santa and reindeer or Snowmen on them! We welcome all! Put on your T-shirt and jeans and tennis shoes and come on!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or you can text me. You can also reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com. Remember that I have to turn in the news by 4 p.m. on Mondays for the Thursday edition.
