Several people have mentioned that they would love to have a Sacramento High School Reunion sometime next year. The weatherman says that the summer will be as hot, or hotter, next year. So it might have to be in the cooler months. Any comments or opinions?
“The reason I’m old and wise is because God protected me when I was young and stupid!”
This was sent to me by a friend who I ran around with in our college and early teaching days when we were young and stupid. When I think of the rock shelters and caves that we went in, (and never told anyone where we were going because we usually decided at the last minute and there were no cell phones.) and the climbing and scaling cliffs we did, I know that God was watching out for us and had hold of our hands.
“I wish Noah had swatted those two mosquitoes! And that he hadn’t left those unicorns!”
The disposal program for getting rid of weapons of mass destruction in total has already cost the United States around $40 billion. This information has come from an estimate from John Ussacs, who is from the Council for a Livable World, which advocates for the elimination of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons.
“You have two choices as to where you will go after you die! Not choosing, or not picking the right one, will send you where you don’t want to go!” Some friends saw this on a Southern Baptist Church sign outside of Corinth, Mississippi.
I was checking out the monarch caterpillars in my garden, on the milkweed plants and found a few still on the leaves, eating away. Some eggs were also on the leaves. One of the caterpillars was a large one, which meant it would soon go somewhere hidden and attach itself to the underside of a leaf. Then it will slowly split its skin (Cool, huh.) and as the skin splits and it separates, the feet are still on the outside skin that is falling away. Then you can see the chrysalis hiding under the skin that fell away. It is amazing to see! Several years ago when I was teaching, I would order Monarch butterfly eggs and place them in a caterpillar cage with netted sides and top, and watch them do their thing. My students were also fascinated with them.
“As long as we have memories, yesterday remains!” This was seen on the Good Samaritan Church sign outside of Manassas, Virginia.
Happy birthday wishes to my aunt Shirley Sandefur, who is celebrating her birthday, laughing in Heaven, on Aug. 10. She and her sister-in-law, my mother, celebrated birthdays three days apart.
The Perseid Meteor Shower, coming from the direction of the constellation of Perseus the King, is visible in the sky from now until Sept. 1, but the peak, with about a hundred meteors, will be on Aug. 12-13. Before or after that the numbers of meteors will drop to about half that number. The earth is passing through the path of the Comet Swift-Tuttle and we hit all the pebbles and rocks and dust that came off it. The constellation of Perseus is visible after dusk in the Northeast, but the meteors could come from any direction, depending on how it hits and skims through our atmosphere.
“Sin knocks a hole in your bucket of joy!” This was seen on the sign at the Clay’s Mill Baptist Church.
Everyone is welcome at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. We’re the white building beside the three crosses on the hill. The ones who made the crosses weren’t experts, but they were Jesus-driven. Our service begins at 9:45 a.m. We are usually there a few minutes early so we can talk a bit to the others. So, put on your jeans and T-shirt and sneakers and come on in.
