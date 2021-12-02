It’s already December! Most people have already put up their Christmas decorations. Soon, we will have to remember to write 2022!
This was seen on a church sign in Lexington, ”Looking for the perfect gift? Find Him here!”
This was sent to me by a friend, Sandy Brown: After a long Thanksgiving Day of eating and playing, my 3-year-old granddaughter asked her mother to carry her. When I asked if her legs were broken, Heather said, “Yes, they’re out of batteries.”
Happy birthday wishes to Sharon West Anderson! She is celebrating her birthday today. Happy birthday, cousin!
“One star, one night, one child.” This was seen on a church sign at a Baptist church in Sparks, Nevada.
I’m working on recopying the Poplar Grove Cemeteries. That would include both the Baptist and the Cumberland Presbyterian, or as we are calling it now, just plain Poplar Grove Cemetery. My mother had copied it in 1975, and it was published in the McLean County Cemeteries Book. I copied it again in 1999 and put it on the Internet, and it had almost doubled! So now I am copying it again.
We had Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday at my nephew’s house in Hanson. Thad’s house is big enough for everybody, and his dining room table can sit eight, and 12 if we squeeze in! My niece, Keila, and her daughter, Julie, and her boyfriend, were there. Keila’s middle daughter, Jade, is still having a ball taking classes in Spain, and Jasmine is in Florida. Jade called us from Spain after dinner, and we had a nice long chat.
A church in Nashville had this on its sign, “Many who plan to seek God at the eleventh hour, die at 10:30.”
Thad Willis had gotten a golf cart for Thanksgiving, or maybe it was an early Christmas present! His two girls, Adalynn (sixth grade) and Bella (fourth grade) took turns driving us around the neighborhood and up and down several different streets. We got to see streets and cul-de-sacs that I never knew were there!
Happy birthday wishes to Saulyer Logsdon! He is celebrating his birthday on Dec. 5. If my math is right, Saulyer will be 18 years old. Happy birthday, Saulyer!
The weather over the past week or so has been really cold, but it still has not killed the weeds here and there, or the clover in my road! I had one patch of clover that I saved for butterflies and their babies, which are caterpillars! But then the clover just spread everywhere, especially in the driveway! So many honey bees have died from disease and mites, or poison spray, that there are rarely honey bees any more in the clover.
Happy birthday wishes to my great-niece, Adalynn Grace! She’s having a birthday today. I love you, girl!
Did you know that 91% of American households own at least one bible? The average household owns four bibles! I have my father’s bible and my mother’s bible, plus my grandparents’ bible that has both their names embossed on the front. I have my aunt’s bible, and my old bible, and the one the church gave me when I graduated from high school. I have a bible that was left at the Family Research Center, and we found the owner had passed away and the kids didn’t want it. I have another bible that an old boyfriend gave me in college. That makes me having eight bibles. Plus I also have my Hebrew bible that just has the Old Testament written in Hebrew. I used it in my Hebrew class at Western University. The professor had us copy certain verses, add the vowels, and transcribe it into English. The original Hebrew language does not have any vowels. No, please don’t ask me to read it! It’s been too long! There have been many translations through the years, but the King James version is the one that is sold most often by a huge margin!
Are you having trouble remembering things? Do you get up and go into another room and then think, “What did I come in here for?” That may not be just becoming older. Scientists have found that it is usually a result of not getting enough sleep over a period of time.
That bright star in the southwest and about two fists high in the sky, right after dark, is the planet Venus! It will stay up for a long time during the winter since the nights are longer. Up and far to the right is the reddish planet, Mars. Mars is kinda small right now, but still fascinating to watch. Mars is the next goal for NASA. They hope to land people there and make a colony, but a lot of scientific inventions will have to occur and much more equipment developed for us to do that. Just think of all the things that they could develop that would help us in our daily lives! And every dollar spent is part of someone’s paycheck!
There is a warmth and fellowship that we share at the church, like one big family. You are invited to come by and join us. Church begins at 9:45 a.m., but we usually get there a few minutes before that. We enjoy talking to each other and catching up with what others have been doing the previous week!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text me. You can also reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com. Remember that I have to turn in the news before 4 p.m. on Mondays for the Thursday edition. If you have any news, or if you see an interesting church sign, please send it to me by then. People say they have been noticing church signs now everywhere they go!
