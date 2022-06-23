Remember that song from elementary school, ”Picking’ up Pawpaws, putting ‘em in the basket? Picking’ up Pawpaws, way down yonder in the pawpaw patch!”
I remember singing that song when I was a kid. Mr. Jones, the music teacher at Sacramento, taught us to sing it, and we even did it for the PTA one time. We would go around the gym floor, picking up imaginary pawpaws and putting them in an imaginary basket. I didn’t know what a pawpaw was, because I sure never saw them in the grocery store.
I didn’t know that they tasted a bit like a banana and that they were so fragile they couldn’t ship them without bruising them. I was able to eat one years later, because my grandfather got a tree.
But unless I was staying with them, they usually went too fast for me to ever get a bite of one. I do know I saw the funniest blooms on my pawpaw trees a few weeks ago, and now I have some little pawpaws trying to grow and get ripe. I’m going to have to outsmart some raccoons and ‘possums if I ever get to taste my own Pawpaw.
“I’m convinced God made Kentucky summers to help us understand that hell is no place to spend eternity.” This was seen on a Baptist Church sign by my neighbors while they were going to the doctor in Henderson.
The TVA is asking asking everyone to dial down your air-conditioner to save energy, and cut down on using appliances especially between 3 to 6 in the afternoon. We definitely don’t want the power grid to fail, especially with this heat wave!
“You can talk to God at any time. If you are in Kentucky, it’s a local call” — West End Baptist Church.
I remember as a kid, going outside at night with a quilt and a sheet and sleeping under the trees when it was super hot! The sheet would help keep the dew off you a bit by morning! I don’t remember being bothered very much by mosquitoes. I remember the dogs and cats had to come visit us. They thought us being outside and on the ground all night a great old time! We slept in the hayloft in the barn a few times, using a thick quilt. But that rooster would start crowing at 5 a.m., or at the first beam of light in the morning. He would not shut up. Even when I grabbed a couple of tobacco sticks and threw them in his general direction, he just got louder until all of the chickens started cackling.
“When life gives you more than you can stand...kneel.” — Trinity Baptist Church
I had several rufous towhees that stopped by the feeders. They are very noticeable with their reddish orange splotches on their side and their white bellies and black backs. They were hopping around and eating the sunflower seeds that I had spread on top of the snow.
There were also some gray and white tufted titmouses with the little tuff of feathers on their heads that they can raise or lower. The house finches and goldfinches were sitting on the fence around the feeders, waiting for a chance at the feeders. They, along with the chickadees were singing and chattering as they fly around and fight for a place at the sunflower seeds.
At the heart of every sin is the letter “I.” This was seen on the Antioch Baptist Church just outside of Henderson.
The best selling book in the world is the Christian Bible. There were over 10.6 billion Bibles sold around the world last year! The Gideons gave away more than 10 million Bibles. The largest buyers of Bibles is the country of Africa. The second largest buyer is Europe, and then the United States. Want to guess who the largest printer of Bibles is? It’s China.
My cousin went to Africa with a group many years ago for several months to deliver free Bibles to the people. They were thrilled with the Bibles they were given and treated them like they were made of gold. It was so moving, she said, to see a grown man with gray hair sit down, with tears running down his face as he hugged his new Bible and opened it to read about the love of Jesus.
“Lord, stretch my gas the way you did the 2 fish and 5 loaves of bread.” Seen at the Claude Presbyterian Church.
We received the message that while our pastor, Brother Wally Renner was in Florida last week with his family, somewhere along the way he came in contact with someone who had COVID. So Brother Wally caught COVID.
He had congestion and was given a shot to prevent pneumonia. He’s doing okay as of now, but will have to be in quarantine for the rest of the week, and maybe next Sunday. Roy Villines brought the message last Sunday, and did an excellent job.
Everyone is invited to Sunday services at 9:45 a.m. next Sunday to hear either Brother Wally or Roy Villines. It’s Butch Babb’s turn to bring the message, but he has been staying home with his sick wife, Linda.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.