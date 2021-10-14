My nephew, Thad, his wife, Erin, and their two girls, Adalynn and Bella, spent most of last week outside of Nashville, camping! Their school was on Fall break, so they had the entire week! They have a large camper, and the four of them have all the comforts of home! Thad’s neice, Jasmine Fulkerson, lives in Nashville, and they visited her. He also has the Fall Race (dirt bike racing) at Loretta Lynn’s Home and Museum west of Nashville, and they will be going there this coming weekend. If I was in Nashville for a week, I would be going to the zoo and the Hermitage, Andrew Jackson’s home, and to see Meriwether Lewis’ grave — where he was murdered — and his monument! Of course, they never asked me!
“The fact that there is a highway to Hell and only a stairway to Heaven says a lot about anticipated traffic numbers!” Thanks to Marsha who sent me that church sign!
Halloween will be here in about two weeks, and the stores already have Thanksgiving and Christmas stuff out!
The 9/11 Memorial “Tear Drop” sits directly across from NYC, in Bayonne New Jersey, just the other side of the Statue of Liberty, yet we hear nothing about it. This absolutely beautiful, 100-foot-tall monument was gifted to the people of the United States by the people of Russia in 2006, in memory of all those who lost their lives on that fateful day, September 11, 2001. The breaking in the cracked facade forms the shape of the two towers. The giant suspended tear drop signifies the tears of the entire world that day. Maybe it’s something that needs to be known, starting today.
“Even if our prayers have no words, God is listening!” This was seen on a church sign down near Guthrie.
If you see something different about our place, we finally found some guys to help for a few days with the house. We still need to do the inside and drywall.
“If God is your copilot, switch seats.” This sign was seen at a Baptist church in Nashville.
I have been seeing several swallowtail butterflies feeding off the old bananas and strawberry leavings that I dump in the garden for them. I also bought some white sand to put in a large pan along with water, so they can lick the nutrients from the sand. It will be like a puddle in the ground after a rain, where the butterflies all gather to lick the wet nutrients. They love that.
If you get up early in the morning, before the sky brightens with the dawn’s light, you can see the constellation of Orion in the East. He’s a winter constellation, and now is visible in the mornings. His three stars in a line, the belt of Orion, are the easiest group to find in the sky. Just a fist span to the left and below him is a very bright blue star, Sirius, which is the eye of the constellation Canis Major, or the Big Dog. The blue means it is large and hot! The ancients from long ago said that the Hunter Orion was being followed by his big dog.
If you look at the right shoulder of Orion, which is on the left side while facing him, you will find the the extremely bright and very hot star Betelgeuse. They even made a very funny movie by that name years ago, starting Michael Keaton. Right now, astronomers have been watching Betelgeuse closely, because it suddenly becomes much dimmer and then brighter. They thought it might be going nova, which means it would explode! After many months of watching it, the scientists decided that it was surrounded by a cloud of dust, which was dimming it. As the dust circled the star, it would become brighter and then dimmer. So, they don’t think it will explode, hopefully.
Since Betelgeuse is 642 light years away, if we saw an explosion tonight, that means that it really exploded over 642 years ago, but the light is just now reaching us. One light year is the distance light travels in one year. If you took a flashlight and shined a beam at Betelgeuse, it would take that beam 642 years to reach it! It takes light eight minutes to reach us from our Sun. Therefore the Sun is a distance of eight light minutes away. Pluto is five light hours away. Isn’t God’s universe amazing!?
Brother Wally Renner will be bringing the message and everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. If you haven’t been to church for a while, come on and join us. We are a small church, and we wear casual clothes! Jesus loves us just as we are! It’s the white church with the three wooden crosses beside it. Don’t they look great?
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
