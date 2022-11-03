Pray for the Harvest — corn, beans, and souls.” This was on the church sign at the Methodist church outside of Owensboro.
Change your clocks backwards an hour this Saturday night or you’ll be early for church. Fall back! Better do it when you go to bed Saturday night. Nov. 6 is the first Sunday of the month.
“Be an encourager. The world has enough critics.”
Happy birthday wishes to Judy Logsdon! Judy is celebrating a birthday this Friday, Nov. 4. She was born five months before me, to Sarah Riggs, who was the daughter of Mary Knight! The birth record doesn’t name the father, but he was a Chambers.
“At the heart of every sin is the letter I” was seen on the church sign at the Antioch Baptist Church in Indianapolis.
It appears that most people in the area are finished harvesting their crops and are getting their equipment ready for the winter. We haven’t had a hard freeze yet, but the Chickadees have been collecting seeds from some of the tall weeds in the area. They used to store them in the joints and angles of my car port, but these were going to a persimmon tree and a maple and sticking the seeds in little cracks and splits in the bark. They will be able to get them during snowy weather.
This was seen at the St. Mark’s United Methodist Church: “You are on Heaven’s Most Wanted List!”
Most of my leaves that have fallen so far have been blown to the back of the hill. But the corn shucks that covered my yard from the corn field that was harvested by the combine don’t blow very well. So I will probably have to rake them up. Or maybe some of the storms this winter will blow them off my hill.
“Respect your parents! They passed school without Google!” This was seen at the New Hope Southern Baptist Church.
I haven’t seen any woolly worms this week. That cold spell probably sent them scurrying to curl up in a sheltered area for the winter. They survive the winter in the woolly worm stage and in the Spring will become a beautiful moth. They find a spot out of the winds, like under a flower pot. The miraculous thing is that they produce glycerol, an antifreeze-like chemical, which can let them survive in below freezing temperatures for a long time and survive. Isn’t God amazing.
A friend of mine, who is in Florida for the winter and managed to escape damage from the hurricane, saw this on a Methodist church sign: “You spent the night in a bar last night and painted the town red. But you came to church this morning. You can sit with me.”
It has been a few weeks since I have heard any coyotes, either back on my hill, or over in the Pack area. I hope that means they have moved on someplace else, but probably not. They usually make a racket when the moon is full, but the last two full moons, I didn’t hear them.
“Looking for Mr. Right? This is His house!” This was seen at the Hickory Flat Church of God of Prophecy in Union County.
A longtime friend sent me a typed message on Messenger, which is a way of contacting someone without knowing their phone number or email. So I typed an answer back, and we were talking about her getting a grant last week. It was for $80,000! I told her I was happy for her. She sent me the link to the Facebook page where I could fill out the application! It was for seniors and widows. You had to send some money for the government fees, which was suspicious.
Then I noticed that at the top of the page where we were typing out our conversations, it said that she had a new Facebook page. I asked her why, and she said she had forgotten her password. I thought, whoa, that’s not right. It took me weeks to get her to write her passwords down in a hidden place. Plus the password included her baby’s name! I even remembered it.
So I asked her what her husband’s name was. After several minutes, and several comments about what kind of person was I to ask her that, and why would I say something to hurt her, she finally typed “I’m sorry that Bill is dead. I miss him!”
My friend would have laughed, not gotten mad about me asking her questions. Too many strange things going on. I stopped for a few seconds and tried calling my friend, but no answer. So I knew this couldn’t be her talking to me.
So I typed, “Where is he buried?” She could never answer that. She didn’t even try. So she showed me a picture of a bag of money — the $80,000, sitting on a table with a child’s Kitty Kat table cloth. I asked her “Whose house are you in? That’s a strange table!” She got mad at me again and said why was I saying these things?
Just then my friend called me back. She had been walking her dog. I told her what was going on, and I knew it wasn’t her. She said, “That’s a scam! You send them about $2,000 for the government fees, and you’ll never get the $80,000 grant!” I told her that someone had hacked her account, and her picture. If I hadn’t known her so well, and if God wasn’t watching out for me, I could have been caught in a scam. So I hope everyone who has Facebook and uses Messenger, will be careful.
Everyone is invited to services at Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Brother Wally Renner will be glad to welcome you if you forget to turn your clocks backwards.
