A man sent me some old pictures taken in 1960, according to the date on the side of the picture. He found them at a yard sale in Daviess County. The name on the back of some of them is Carl Donohoo.
He looks like the Carl Donohoo who had the steam engine in Calhoun. Other names on the pictures are Zelma Donohoo and Lawrence Vickers. Some of the pictures look like they are on the beach somewhere. If you are related to these people, send me a text or email. I would like to send them to family members.
Friends don’t let friends die without Jesus.
I let my feeders stay empty for a couple of weeks, but since there have not been any reports of the bird flu disease in the western half of Kentucky and I use my binoculars to check on the eyes of the birds, I think it’s safe for a while to put out food. The eyes will get crusty and sore looking and will close up if a bird has the disease.
I hadn’t seen any male goldfinches for a few days, just the female ones and lots of rosy house finches. Then all of a sudden, there they were. I had seven male Goldfinches hogging the feeders. They must have been down at a neighbor’s. Birds often visit my neighbor’s and then come to my place for a while, then back they go to her feeders. I was watching the finches and listening to them sing, when several male Cardinals and two female Cardinals dropped by to check out the feeders. They stayed around for a while and ate their fill and then left, probably going to the neighbor’s feeders.
“Duct tape is great, but three nails fixes everything” This was seen at the Pleasant Grove Methodist Church sign.
The bright star low in the northeast is Vega. It looks bright because it is at least 60 times as bright as our Sun, but it is 37 light years away from us. That means it takes 37 years for light to travel from it to us. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second. Since there are 60 seconds in a minute and 60 minutes in an hour, and 23 hours 56 minutes in a day, and 364 and 1/4 days in a regular year, I’ll let you figure the math.
Vega is also the star where they hear the radio signal from in the book that became a movie, “Contact”. It starred Jodie Foster and Matthew McConaughey, and was written by Carl Sagan. In the summer Vega will be directly overhead and easy to identify.
“Pretend it’s Easter and come back this Sunday to Church. After all, He’s still alive.” — posted by Margaret Bullocks on Facebook.
Happy birthday wishes to Jade Alexis Fulkerson. She will be celebrating her birthday on May 16. She is also celebrating her graduation from Brescia University.
“Bring your sin to the altar and drop it like it’s hot.” Seen on the Dayton Avenue Baptist sign.
There will be a Get-Together, or Reunion at Mackey Cemetery on Memorial Day from 2-4 p.m. The cemetery is on Mackey Cemetery Road, off of Kentucky Highway 56, which goes from Beech Grove to Owensboro. The cemetery contains graves of the Tanners, Mackeys, Firelines, Sandefurs (my relatives) and kinfolks. We are still selling grave plots for $200 each. Everyone is invited to drop by. We will have goodies to eat, and bottled water for thirsty people.
You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. It’s the white building beside the three wooden crosses. Come as you are. Jesus doesn’t care what you are wearing, and we don’t either. You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or you can text me. You can also reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com. If you see any interesting or funny church signs, send them to me. Don’t forget. News has to be sent in by 4 p.m. on Mondays.
