We had a very pleasant surprise last Sunday morning at church at Poplar Grove C.P. Church. Brother Al Johnson, our pastor from several years ago, stopped by for a visit. There was no place available in Sacramento, so he will be in Calhoun for all of September, and my sister and I will be going after him and bringing him to join us at church.
“Forecast for tomorrow: God reigns and the Son shines!”
I hope everyone had a chance to go outside and watch the Supermoon, which was also a Blue Moon. There won’t be another Blue Supermoon until 2037.
“God is at work even when we can’t see it.” This was seen on the United Methodist Church sign in Rumsey.
As of today, the Autumn Equinox is two weeks and two days away. Fall begins Sept. 23.
“Nothing you confess can make God love you less.”
We will be having a D.A.R. meeting later this month. It will be on either Friday Sept. 22 or Friday, Sept. 29, depending on our speaker.
“We have Open Hearts, Open Minds, and Open Doors.” This was seen on the Baptist church sign outside of Hendersonville, Tennessee.
The Pow-Wow in Hopkinsville will be this weekend, Sept. 9-10. It’s on one of the stop-over places on the Trail of Tears as the Indians were forced out of their homeland and to reservations in the west because white men wanted their land. It opens at 10 a.m. and prices are $10 for adult and $5 for children, and under 6 are free. I attended it several times through the years, and the dancing and the costumes of the many groups are amazing! Indian dancers come from all over the states and compete for prizes! It’s like a big fair with dozens of tents there with items for sale! The incredible smell is the scent of the cooking flatbread. You can check it out online at TrailofTears.org.
“There is one result and two destinations of our life. The result is that we will all die. But the choice between the two destinations is up to you.” This was seen on a Baptist Church outside of Nashville.
Patriot Day is next Monday. Everyone should wear patriotic colors. We received American flag pins at our D.A.R. Workshop in Madisonville last month. I plan on wearing it and the flag pin I bought a few weeks after the towers fell! It’s hard to believe that it has been 22 years since the teacher next door stepped into my classroom and whispered to me, “We’re under attack! Turn the TV on!” I turned the TV on but continued teaching my computer class. They didn’t pay any attention to the screen, but half of my attention was on it, and I totally shocked by what I saw.
“May the forces of evil become confused on the way to your house!”
Sunday, Sept. 20 is National Grandparents Day. I used to have my students make cards and paper flowers for their grandparents, when I taught first grade. I don’t know if they still do that because it’s not a big holiday. The stores make a big deal and a lot of money for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Father’s Day got short-changed because it is in the summer and the teachers couldn’t have the students make cards for them. I always felt bad about that.
“Come in and let us prepare you for your finals.” This was on the Baptist Church sign in Earlington.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove C.P. Church this Sunday. The worship service begins at 9:45 a.m. but we usually get there several minutes before that so we can stand around and talk with each other. If you haven’t been to church for a while, this is the place to come. Brother Al Johnson plans on being there with us, and he would be glad to see his old friends. We are the white church building with the three crosses beside it, and the Primitive Baptist is the brown building. The third building is their lunchroom, which sits in the old road. You can still see the low road about a 100 feet behind the lunchroom. It’s filled with briars and saplings now. It was the regular highway before they straightened it to the present highway, which they numbered 1155.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.