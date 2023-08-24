The storm last week really did a lot of damage to the east coast. Several people who had stepped outside for one reason or another, some to take pictures, were struck by lightning. The winds hit 80 miles an hour. Washington, D.C. closed at 3 p.m., and all airports were shut down.
But at one place in the storm, there was still activity. A man in uniform was walking 21 steps, turned and walked 21 steps, then turned again. It was a soldier with his rifle on his shoulder, in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Another soldier steps out in the horrible wind and storm, and asks the first soldier is he ready to stop and come inside to safety. His answer was “No, Sir.” Not even when a storm hit with hurricane force winds did a single soldier ever leave his post in front of the Tomb to seek shelter. The post has never been empty.
“The main function of your little toe is making sure all the furniture in the house is in the right space.” This was seen on a Baptist Church outside of Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
We will be having a Blue Moon on Aug. 30. That means that this one is the second full moon in one calendar month, which in this case is August. The two full moons were 29 1/2 days apart. This happens every 33 months, or about seven times every 19 years. Very rarely are there two blue moons in the same year, but it happens about 4 times a century. It doesn’t really look blue. That only happens due to smoke, or water droplets, or volcanic ash in the atmosphere. Sometimes then the surface of the moon has a blue tint.
“I’m convinced that God made Kentucky summers to help us understand that Hell is no place to spend eternity.”
I have found a bunch of nibbling on the leaves of my pipe vine. It’s the vine with the heart shaped leaves and the blooms that look like little curved pipes, like the leprechauns use. I know what had been nibbling on my vine. The pipe vine butterfly is mostly black with some bright blue and red spots on the edge of the wings. It will lay eggs only on the pipe vine leaves, which means the caterpillars will only eat the leaves of the pipe vine. The caterpillar is kinda scarey looking. It looks vicious, but it’s harmless. It is black and has what looks like red stingers sticking out of its head, and pointy rods sticking out all up and down its body, but if you touch it or the leaf it is eating on, it will curl up and fall to the ground. That’s to keep birds from eating it.
“Be an organ donor. Give your heart to Jesus.”
I learned about the Pipe Vine when I started my butterfly garden years ago. I also have some Tansy, which is a bright yellow herb in the Aster family. It seems to have grown super large this year. Butterflies and all kinds of bees love it.
“Christians never meet for the last time.”
Someone asked, “ What will we be doing in Heaven?” I’ve been reading a book called “Heaven” by Randy Alcorn, who is a Christian and has been studying the Bible about Heaven for decades. We won’t be sitting around on clouds. Airplanes can go through clouds, so they are very thin. We won’t be angels, because they were created by God to be His warriors. We will be welcomed by Jesus, or turned away, as we reach the gates of Heaven. If Jesus knows us and hugs us, we will be welcomed home. We will be hugging and talking and laughing with our loved ones who know Jesus and have gone before and who have been waiting for us. We will be mobbed by all our animals we loved on Earth and who have been waiting for us. What a glorious homecoming.
“You can’t enter Heaven unless Jesus enters you.” This was seen on the Fairview Baptist Church sign in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
I was showing some Ross cousins how we were related using a family tree and FindAGrave on the Internet on my phone. I showed them Dolly “Beckham” Willis Ross’s grave in Poplar Grove Cemetery on Kentucky Highway 1155, Sacramento, on FindAGrave. Apparently the lady who copied that for FindAGrave didn’t have her glasses on. I was very surprised to see the lady had Ms. Beckham as dying in 1926.
That was a surprise, especially since she babysat for grandchildren, who were born in 1947 and 1951. She came to the high school graduations of her grandchildren in 1965, and 1969, and she came to my high school graduation in 1970 and gave me a card with some money inside it. She was at church at Poplar Grove almost every Sunday during the ‘60s, often with her sisters, and always asked me about school or my horses or dogs. She told me that she hated her first name of Dolly and didn’t want it on her tombstone. She said it made her sound like a horse. She would laugh about it. When I graduated from Western Kentucky University, she wasn’t able to attend, but she sent a card with some money in it. Ms. Beckham died in 1976, after I got my first teaching job. I came back and went to her funeral.
“We have two choices for when we die. Better decide now, or it will be too late.” This was seen on a Methodist Church in Houston, Texas.
I saw a worm crossing the road on 1155 close to Rumsey. I stopped and got out to see if it was a woolly worm. It sure was. He was solid white. It’s early to be checking woolly worms, but I wrote him in my notebook.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Preaching services begin at 9:45 a.m. Since we don’t have a piano player, I start us off with music on a CD. We’re the white church on the hill with the three crosses beside it. Everyone is welcome.
